Sunday, May 26, 2024
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

Back in the Spotlight: Somaya Reece Unveils Empowering Anthem ‘Witness Glory’ | LISTEN
By Fisher Jack
0

*Somaya Reece, the Afro-Latina recording artist, is poised for a monumental comeback with her latest single, “Witness Glory.” In a recent interview, she passionately described the track as an unfiltered expression of her journey, infused with raw emotion and gritty realism.

With a steadfast commitment to infuse the industry with impactful music, Somaya seeks to resonate with individuals who have weathered the storms of struggle and battled with depression, offering a beacon of hope in today’s turbulent times.

“Witness Glory” transcends mere reintroduction; it stands as a testament to Somaya’s prowess in crafting irresistibly catchy tunes that not only captivate contemporary audiences but also inspire triumph over adversity.

“My music embodies the spirit of female empowerment,” she asserts, highlighting her unwavering dedication to uplifting women through her artistry. Somaya’s distinctive fusion of singing and rap, seamlessly transitioning between English and Spanish, positions her as a trailblazer on a mission to inject depth and substance into the music landscape.

Somaya Reece
Somaya Reece/ via Samaya Reece

Raised amidst poverty by immigrant parents from El Salvador in the heart of South Central Los Angeles, Somaya Reece’s journey epitomizes resilience and fortitude. Inspired by the legendary Celia Cruz from a tender age, Somaya honed her musical talents, mastering the violin and earning accolades as the lead violinist in her school choir. Recognized by XXL as a Female Emcee You Need To Know, Somaya’s lyrical prowess draws parallels to the Spanish-infused rhythms of Pitbull, a comparison that earned her the privilege to open and tour for Pitbull’s Calle Ocho tour across Miami and Latin America.

Now at the helm of her own record label, La Rosa Ent., Somaya Reece embarks on a triumphant return to the forefront of the music scene with “Witness Glory,” marking a pivotal chapter in her career following a five-year hiatus. The single is slated for an independent release through a digital distribution deal with Tunecore, symbolizing Somaya’s unwavering commitment to artistic autonomy and creative freedom.

As Somaya Reece prepares to unleash her latest musical offering upon the world, “Witness Glory” serves not only as a testament to her indomitable spirit but also as a rallying cry for resilience, empowerment, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity.

Follow Somaya here: https://www.instagram.com/somayareece/?hl=en
source: echoing soundz

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Why is This Bothering Him So Much? Beyoncé Compared to A Dog Peeing by Country Singer and ‘Dukes of Hazard’ Star | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Press Conference Scheduled: Family Pleads for LAPD Assistance in Search for Missing Sanai Singh – Wants Ebony Alert Issued
Next article
Signature Collection for Recall Against Oakland Mayor Officially Begins | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming