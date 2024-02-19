Back in the Spotlight: Somaya Reece Unveils Empowering Anthem ‘Witness Glory’ | LISTEN

*Somaya Reece, the Afro-Latina recording artist, is poised for a monumental comeback with her latest single, “Witness Glory.” In a recent interview, she passionately described the track as an unfiltered expression of her journey, infused with raw emotion and gritty realism.

With a steadfast commitment to infuse the industry with impactful music, Somaya seeks to resonate with individuals who have weathered the storms of struggle and battled with depression, offering a beacon of hope in today’s turbulent times.

“Witness Glory” transcends mere reintroduction; it stands as a testament to Somaya’s prowess in crafting irresistibly catchy tunes that not only captivate contemporary audiences but also inspire triumph over adversity.

“My music embodies the spirit of female empowerment,” she asserts, highlighting her unwavering dedication to uplifting women through her artistry. Somaya’s distinctive fusion of singing and rap, seamlessly transitioning between English and Spanish, positions her as a trailblazer on a mission to inject depth and substance into the music landscape.

Raised amidst poverty by immigrant parents from El Salvador in the heart of South Central Los Angeles, Somaya Reece’s journey epitomizes resilience and fortitude. Inspired by the legendary Celia Cruz from a tender age, Somaya honed her musical talents, mastering the violin and earning accolades as the lead violinist in her school choir. Recognized by XXL as a Female Emcee You Need To Know, Somaya’s lyrical prowess draws parallels to the Spanish-infused rhythms of Pitbull, a comparison that earned her the privilege to open and tour for Pitbull’s Calle Ocho tour across Miami and Latin America.

Now at the helm of her own record label, La Rosa Ent., Somaya Reece embarks on a triumphant return to the forefront of the music scene with “Witness Glory,” marking a pivotal chapter in her career following a five-year hiatus. The single is slated for an independent release through a digital distribution deal with Tunecore, symbolizing Somaya’s unwavering commitment to artistic autonomy and creative freedom.

As Somaya Reece prepares to unleash her latest musical offering upon the world, “Witness Glory” serves not only as a testament to her indomitable spirit but also as a rallying cry for resilience, empowerment, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity.

Follow Somaya here: https://www.instagram.com/somayareece/?hl=en

source: echoing soundz

