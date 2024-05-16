Thursday, May 16, 2024
Obama Campaign Official Peggy Moore and Wife Die in Car Crash | VIDEO
By Ny MaGee
Peggy Moore and Hope Wood - via CBM
Peggy Moore and Hope Wood – via CBM

*Former Obama campaign worker Peggy Moore and her wife were killed in a car crash in Southern California last Friday.

According to NBC Bay Area, Moore, 60, and her spouse, Hope Wood, 48, were riding as passengers in a Jeep pickup truck that crashed into a Chrysler sedan on Highway 76 near Fallbrook in San Diego County. The 60-year-old driver of the Jeep and the Chrysler’s driver also perished. One additional passenger in the Jeep survived the accident.

“Many of her friends and family are shocked by– somewhat comforted by the idea that they went immediately. That they went instantaneously without pain and that they went together,” Former Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf said, according to KRON4.

“She had been the state director of Obama and she agreed to the campaign manager for a one term council member who was challenging the incumbent this was back in 2013 – 2014,” said Schaaf.

Moore and Wood first met while campaigning for Barack Obama in 2008. In 2019, the Oakland community leaders co-founded Hope Action Change, a consultancy and coaching firm dedicated to promoting diversity and equity, per NBC Bay Area. 

“You could not walk anywhere with Peggy without it taking two hours,” Schaaf said of Moore, according to KRON4.

“She knew every person. For her, politics was deeply personal. It was about connecting through our differences. To lift up our shared hopes and just love.”

“Peggy was a friend, activist and one of the best organizers I knew,” Oakland Representative Barbara Lee posted on X. “Her passion and fight for justice and equality is what brought her and Hope together.”

Watch the news report about the fatal accident below.

