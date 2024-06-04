Tuesday, June 4, 2024
HomeNews
News

New York to Implement Smartphone Ban in Schools, Allowing Only Basic Phones
By Ny MaGee
0
Smartphones - Depositphotos
Smartphones – Depositphotos

*New York Governor Kathy Hochul is advocating for a statewide ban on smartphones in schools.

The proposal would permit students to carry only phones without Internet access, The Guardian reports.

The governor plans to introduce the bill later this year and address it in New York’s next legislative session in January 2025. Hochul attributes the decline in youth mental health to social media.

Per WHAM – Rochester, local seventh-grade student Gianna Crawford said, “I definitely agree that we shouldn’t be using them in class. But if something were to happen and we needed to contact our parents, I feel like we should have them.”

One of the primary reasons parents in the US have opposed banning smartphones in schools is the need to stay in contact with their children at all times, especially during emergencies.

Exterior view of a typical American school building stock photo / iStock
Exterior view of a typical American school building seen on a spring day

“I have seen these addictive algorithms pull in young people, literally capture them and make them prisoners in a space where they are cut off from human connection, social interaction and normal classroom activity,” Hochul said, Newsmax reports.

“Parents are very anxious about mass shootings in school,” she said. “Parents want the ability to have some form of connection in an emergency situation.”

Here’s more from TechSpot:

Hochul is also pushing the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (Safe) for Kids act. It would require social media platforms to provide minors with a default chronological feed composed of accounts they follow rather than ones suggested by an algorithm. The bill would also give parents more controls, such as the ability to block access to night-time notifications.

Another of the governor’s bills, the New York Child Data Protection act, restricts the collection of children’s personal data by online sites that have knowledge of a user’s age.

Companies and trade groups have spent more than $800,000 lobbying against one or both of the acts.

Meanwhile, Abby Griffin, a parent and teacher in New York, acknowledges the importance of communication but believes it can become a distraction in school.

“I don’t really see a benefit to having it,” Griffin said, WHAM – Rochester reports. “Students already have access to laptops and iPads that are given by the schools right now, so I think that’s plenty.”

She added, “I think from a parents standpoint, as my kids get older, I think, yes, it’s nice to be able to contact them, but there’s really no need to contact them throughout the day.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Did You Know Your Smartphone, Laptop, or Electric Car Perpetuates Slavery?! | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Taraji P. Henson is ‘Thrilled’ to Return as Host of the 2024 BET Awards

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming