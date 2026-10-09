Banks Repossess 42% More Homes as Texas Leads Nation in Foreclosures

Nearly 5,800 homes were repossessed in August, with Texas recording the highest total as financial pressures push more homeowners toward foreclosure.

Credit: Depositphotos

*American homeowners are losing their properties at an accelerating pace, with banks repossessing 42% more homes in August 2026 than a year earlier.

Texas recorded the most completed foreclosures, highlighting growing financial pressure on households struggling to keep up with housing expenses. Texas led the nation in bank repossessions in August, as completed foreclosures across the U.S. climbed 42% from a year earlier.

Lenders took back 5,794 homes during the month, up 22% from July, according to ATTOM’s August 2026 foreclosure report. The real estate data firm counted 40,277 properties with a foreclosure filing, a 13% annual increase but just 1% above July. Those filings cover every stage of the process, from default notices to auctions to repossessions.

Texas recorded 1,835 repossessions, roughly triple California’s 589. Houston posted the most of any metro with 448, while Dallas logged 402 and San Antonio had 256. North Carolina, Arizona and Alabama also ranked among the top states.

House and Key – Depositphotos

ATTOM CEO Rob Barber described the trend as a mix of two forces. “What we are seeing appears to be a combination of foreclosure activity moving higher from relatively low levels and some homeowners facing financial challenges,” he told the New York Post, as cited by Realtor.com.

Rising costs are part of that picture. “Homeowners are navigating a range of financial pressures, including higher insurance costs, borrowing costs and everyday living expenses, which could be adding strain to some household budgets,” Barber said.

New foreclosure cases tell a calmer story. Lenders initiated 25,894 foreclosures in August, down 3% from July and up 7% year over year. Florida led all states with 3,189 starts.

Barber noted that starts and repossessions reflect different points in the process, so they don’t always rise together. “Our data does not point to a specific factor behind the sharper increase in completions,” he said.

South Carolina carried the highest foreclosure rate, with one filing for every 1,547 housing units. Columbia, S.C., topped all large metros at one filing for every 1,232 units.

August continues a pattern that began earlier in the year. In the first six months of 2026, foreclosure filings rose 21% to 227,548 properties, while completed foreclosures jumped 33%, ATTOM reported.

Even so, Barber pushed back on comparisons to a housing crisis. “At this point, the data suggests pockets of financial stress rather than widespread distress across the housing market,” he said.

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