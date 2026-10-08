Tony Dungy Discusses NBC Exit, Defends His Christian Faith | WATCH

The Hall of Fame coach tells Sage Steele that television executives don't always welcome outspoken religious beliefs, but stops short of accusing NBC of discrimination.

Tony Dungy – via Depositphotos

*Tony Dungy says his departure from NBC Sports after 17 seasons wasn’t entirely unexpected. And while the former NFL coach acknowledges that television networks aren’t always comfortable with outspoken Christian beliefs, he isn’t claiming his faith cost him his job.

In a preview of an upcoming interview with Sage Steele, Dungy discussed NBC’s decision to replace him on Football Night in America, his opposition to abortion and the challenges of expressing religious convictions in mainstream television.

According to Awful Announcing, Dungy said network executives informed him and fellow analyst Rodney Harrison that they wanted younger voices as part of a restructuring.

Dungy acknowledged that the decision was difficult but said he understood the network was moving in another direction.

Still, his comments raise broader questions about how much room outspoken religious convictions have in network sports broadcasting, even when there is no evidence those beliefs influenced an employment decision.

Tony Dungy Stands by His Religious Beliefs

During the conversation, Steele suggested Dungy’s public expressions of faith and anti-abortion views may have influenced NBC’s decision.

Dungy acknowledged that television networks seek broad audiences and sometimes discourage personalities from discussing potentially divisive subjects.

He said networks don’t always appreciate on-air personalities speaking about their faith. But Dungy maintained that his convictions would remain part of his public identity.

“I am pro-life, and I’m not gonna be ashamed to say that.”

He also acknowledged that NBC preferred he avoid certain subjects, although he did not identify them in the interview preview.

When Steele asked whether his faith was the real reason NBC moved on, Dungy declined to draw that conclusion.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. And it really doesn’t matter,” he responded.

His answer leaves an important distinction: Dungy believes his religious views can make television executives uncomfortable, but he has not established that those views caused his departure.

Mike Tomlin (Football Night in America) – screenshot

Mike Tomlin Takes a Seat Once Held by Dungy

NBC’s changes extended beyond Dungy. Harrison, Chris Simms and Matthew Berry also lost their regular positions as the network revamped its NFL coverage.

In April, NBC announced that former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin would become a lead analyst alongside Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty.

The transition carries historical significance.

Dungy became the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl when he led the Indianapolis Colts to victory in February 2007.

Tomlin followed Dungy into NFL history when he became the second Black head coach to win a Super Bowl, leading Pittsburgh to victory in February 2009.

Their professional connection goes back even further. Dungy hired Tomlin as defensive backs coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001, helping advance a career that would eventually produce another Super Bowl championship.

Now Tomlin occupies a prominent position in the same NBC studio operation where Dungy spent nearly two decades.

The network’s broader personnel changes provide context for Dungy’s exit, although they do not independently establish why NBC chose to replace him.

Dungy, meanwhile, has expressed appreciation for his years at NBC and suggested that his next chapter will be guided by his faith.

He has also launched Road to Sunday, his own media brand, providing another outlet for his football commentary beyond network television.

Empty football television studio symbolizes Tony Dungy’s NBC Sports departure – via eurAI

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