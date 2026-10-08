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Blaze Pizza Offers $0 Delivery for National Pizza Month

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Blaze Pizza Celebrates 15 Years with $6.85 Birthday Pizza Deal

*Blaze Pizza customers can skip the delivery fee and save on drinks this October. The chain is celebrating National Pizza Month with two digital-only promotions running through Nov. 1.

Guests who place a qualifying digital order of $20 or more can use promo code VIBES for $0 delivery. The code works at participating Blaze Pizza locations. Orders must come through the Blaze Pizza app or blazepizza.com.

A second code, FALLSIPS, takes $2 off one large fountain drink. Guests enter it at checkout on a qualifying digital order at participating locations. It runs during the same window.

Tracy Stockard, Chief Marketing Officer of Blaze Pizza, said the promotions fit the occasion. “National Pizza Month is the perfect time to celebrate the simple joy of sharing a great pizza,” Stockard said. Stockard added that “these offers make it even easier to enjoy Blaze all October long.”

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Customers can order signature pizzas or build their own. They can add a large fountain drink and have the meal delivered to their door.

The $20 minimum applies to the order subtotal only. It excludes delivery fees, service fees, taxes, and tip. The delivery offer does not apply to third-party delivery platforms. Guests cannot combine it with other offers or rewards, and it is limited to one per order.

The drink offer covers one large fountain drink per order. It excludes bottled beverages, canned beverages, and alcohol. Taxes, service fees, and delivery fees still apply. Guests cannot combine it with other offers or rewards, and it is available while supplies last.

Both offers apply only at participating locations. They exclude stadiums, airports, Disney Springs, UCLA, George Mason University, and Tarleton State. The offers carry no cash value, allow no substitutions, and cannot be resold.

Guests can find locations and browse the menu at www.blazepizza.com or through the Blaze Pizza mobile app.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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