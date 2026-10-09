Imagination Lunchbox Film Festival Celebrates Global Filmmakers

The Baltimore festival marks its 10th anniversary with award-winning films from the U.S., Australia, Mexico and Norway, plus workshops led by entertainment industry professionals.

Speakers at the 10th ILICAFF (LtoR/Clockwise) are Chuck Borden (Faceplant.com), Professor Ash Soltina Stone (Morgan State University), Jeanette Greenwood (JG Studios), Attorney Richard B. Jefferson (M.E.T.A.L. IP Law Group), film producer Authur Muhammad (Sweet Chariot Films), film producer Mark Hunter (ReMARKable Production), film producer Nicole Butler (A&B Productions), ILICAFF Moderator Dr. Eunice Moseley (ThePulseofEntertainment.com), and not pictured – the founder and host of ILICAFF Anthony Michael Hobbs (Imagination Lunchbox, LLC).

*Filmmakers with projects on BET, Netflix, Prime, Tubi and YouTube came out in support of the 10th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s & Adult’s Film Fest (ILICAFF) sharing knowledge, inspiring and may be one day open some doors for filmmakers from Baltimore and all over the world who attended via Zoom).

The week-long ILICAFF, held in partnership with the Eubie Blake Cultural Center and Morgan State University’s Multiplatform Production Program, held its screening and awards ceremony and its filmmaking workshops at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center in Baltimore.

The ILICAFF held its virtual open call auditions via Zoom and ended the week with fun and cash prizes at its open court community basketball games at the UA House at Fayette in downtown Baltimore.

The award for “Best Film Made By Kids” with to “Trapped at 12am” by Aryamaan Chabba from Australia (S. Wales); “Best Film Made For Kids” went to “Do Clay Fish Dream of Wool” by Xinyl Nie from the U. S.; “Best Film Made By Adults” went to “Magi Mart” by Abe Enoch from the U.S. (Seattle, Washington); “Festival Choice Award” went to “Bug’s Story” by Natalia Malykhina from Norway, and “Most Uplifting Film” went to “Tepeyac” by Diana Michelle Estrada Gutierrez from Mexico.

Winning Short Films for the 10th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s & Adult’s Film Festival.

The Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s & Adult’s Film Festival was hosted by founder Anthony Michael Hobbs, a SAG/AFTRA actor (PBS/DreamWorks) and multi-award-winning filmmaker that has garnered over 20 awards worldwide for his shorts and a former AAU player. The ILICAFF is sponsored in part by The Baltimore Times, Times of Baltimore, Inc. and ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

The IL/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops, moderated by Dr. Eunice Moseley (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com), and hosted by Anthony Hobbs (Imagination Lunchbox, LLC) had stuntman/director Chuck Borden (Faceplant Films) talking about his experiences working on the set of the Fast & Furious movies; Professor Ash Soltani Stone (Chair of Morgan State University’s Multiplatform Production Program) talked about the different types of tech-tool that can be used to produce films and the increase in documentaries; film producer/director Jeanette Goodwood (JG Studios) talked about her transition into filmmaking becoming a well sort after film producer, and Attorney Richard B. Jefferson (M.E.T.A.L. IP Law Group) whose clients include Lionsgate and Summit held his “Ask an Attorney” session and talk about an array of topics such as product-placement in films, and legal issues when producing documentaries.

The Virtual Open Call Auditions hosted by Hobbs had a virtual director’s table that included Arthur Mohammad (Carter High, Saturday Night Lights) from Sweet Chariot Films; playwright/film producer Mark Hunter (3rd Degrees) from ReMARKable Production, Jeanette Greenwood (Texas Indie Filmmaking Awards) from JG Studios, and Nicole Butler (Imagine Becoming) from A&B Productions.

The directors gave feedback on the auditions and gave some actors another chance to audition after taking their advice into consideration. The IL Open Court Community Basketball Games with Hobbs in-tow provided cash rewards to the winning teams (three games were played). All activities were free and Imagination Lunchbox merchandise (bookbags, coffee mugs and cups) was given to all attendees.

Anthony Michael Hobbs

The “Imagination Lunchbox International Film Fest” was created in 2016 by Hobbs to give young filmmakers, like he was (9-13), a platform to screen their films and view other creative projects.

Anthony started out as an actor at the age of four. By the age of seven he was walking the red carpets at the Emmy Awards representing the PBS mini-series The Abolitionist where he played a young Frederick Douglass.

As a voice-over actor you can hear his voice in commercials for Norwegian Cruise Line and TBWA International (at the time the largest advertising agency in the world). He went on to become a model and was seen in advertising campaigns for Toys R Us, Villa, Finish Line United Way, Comcast Infinity, US National parks and Claritin Kids.

At age nine he went into filmmaking and as a result garnered over 20 awards for writing, starring-in, directing and producing multi award winning short films (One Nation, Naga Pixie ). He has also produced short films through his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC for others, such as the award-winning short Agent Hollywood. In 2023 he expanded his Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest to include adults. Launching the Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s & Adult’s Film Festival

For more on the winners of the 10th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s & Adult’s Film Festiva log onto https://imaginationlunchbox.com/ili-film-festival.html for the screenings, https://imaginationlunchbox.com/iliff-filmmaking-workshops.html from the workshops; https://imaginationlunchbox.com/il-virtual-open-call-auditions.html from the auditions, and https://imaginationlunchbox.com/iliff-open-court-basketball.html from the basketball games.

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Freelance Associates

Contact: Eunice Moseley

Long Beach, CA 90807

[email protected]

Off: (562) 424-3836

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