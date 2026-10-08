Sounds of Blackness Urges America to Vote with Powerful New Anthem ‘Get Off Ya Hands & Vote’

The three-time Grammy-winning group blends gospel, jazz and R&B into a musical call for civic action, continuing its long tradition of social justice anthems.

Get Off Ya Hands & Vote

*Three-time Grammy Award-winning ensemble Sounds of Blackness is turning up the volume on voter participation with its new single, “Get Off Ya Hands & Vote,” scheduled for release tomorrow, Friday, October 9, 2026.

The song blends jazz, R&B and gospel into an energetic appeal for Americans to exercise their voting rights, overcome obstacles to the ballot box and embrace the spirit of civil rights activism.

Written, produced and arranged by longtime Sounds of Blackness director Gary D. Hines, the recording features vocalists Artisha Knight-Milon and Quan Howell, delivering a message centered on justice, freedom and equality.

A Voting Anthem Inspired by John Lewis

The group’s September 30 announcement describes “Get Off Ya Hands & Vote” as more than a musical release. It presents the song as a movement designed to encourage civic responsibility and participation.

Drawing inspiration from the late civil rights icon John Lewis, the announcement invokes his famous call to “Make Good Trouble!”

That connection places voting at the center of the song’s message, linking the struggle for civil rights with the responsibility of participating in the democratic process.

The group describes the recording as a musical journey connecting the past with the present and future, emphasizing perseverance, hope and collective action.

Sounds of Blackness

Sounds of Blackness Continues Its Social Justice Legacy

For Sounds of Blackness, addressing social issues through music is hardly unfamiliar territory.

The ensemble has previously released recordings confronting racial injustice and advocating for social change, including “Black Lives Matter: No Justice No Peace!” and “WOKE.”

EURweb previously covered the group’s 2023 single “WOKE,” another socially conscious recording featuring Quan Howell.

The group also explored the subject of reparations through “Time For Reparations,” which EURweb covered in connection with its NAACP Image Award nomination.

The new single extends that history with a more specific appeal: encouraging people to make their voices heard through voting.

Gary Hines

Gary D. Hines Leads the New Recording

Hines wrote, produced and arranged “Get Off Ya Hands & Vote,” with recording, mixing and mastering handled by Karl Demer at Atomic K Studios in Minneapolis.

Additional recording was completed by Todd Fitzgerald at Evergreen Studios, also in Minneapolis.

The production combines the group’s gospel foundation with jazz and R&B influences, reinforcing the motivational tone described in its official announcement.

When and Where to Hear ‘Get Off Ya Hands & Vote’

“Get Off Ya Hands & Vote” is scheduled to arrive October 9 on digital music platforms, with promotion targeting urban and gospel radio formats.

Listeners can find additional information through the official Sounds of Blackness website and the group’s social media channels.

With its latest release, Sounds of Blackness is delivering a straightforward message: Voting is an opportunity to exercise a hard-won right, and the group wants its music to encourage people to participate.

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