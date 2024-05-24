Friday, May 24, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

New Trailer Alert! ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ | WATCH

It’s Showtime!
By Olivia T.
0

*Beetlejuice is back!

Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek, The Nightmare Before Christmas) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity’s Gate).

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'Photo by Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictu - © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’
Photo by Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictu – © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are David Geffen, Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024 nationwide, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

For more details follow #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley Faces New Dangers in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Trailer

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Is ‘The Barnes Bunch’ Growing? Watch Exclusive Clip
Next article
Joe Budden Spars with Ex After She Accuses Him of Abuse

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Has Intense Confrontation with Security at Cannes Premiere | WATCH

Beef

50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New (Diddy) Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming