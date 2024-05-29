Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Netflix Announces Docuseries About Simone Biles and Dallas Cowboys
Simone Biles at medals ceremony (Yves Herman-Reuters)
*Netflix’s announced during it’s Upfront presentation that it has partnered with the International Olympic Committee on three docuseries featuring gymnastics sensation Simone Biles, as well as athletes from men’s basketball and track and field.

Per Netflix, “Simone Biles: Rising” will follow the comeback of the greatest gymnast ever. Meanwhile, a separate untitled series spotlights men’s basketball teams from around the world as they compete for medals, and the Sprint docuseies follows Olympic athletes Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Shericka Jackson, and more.

Here’s more from Netflix: “Sprint, the upcoming docuseries by the team behind Drive to Survive, covers every millisecond of the long journey from the 2023 World Championships to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Athletes Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Shericka Jackson will be featured alongside other runners from the US, Jamaica, the UK, Ivory Coast, Kenya, and Italy.”

Sprint Season 1 will debut in July.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter writes: “Biles’ return for her third Olympics will be chronicled in Simone Biles: Rising, which will run in two parts. The first four episodes — chronicling her struggles with mental health at the Tokyo Olympics and her return to competition last year — will premiere in July, ahead of the opening of the games on July 26. Part two, covering her time with the U.S. gymnastics team in Paris, will air sometime after the Olympics; a date hasn’t been set.”

Netflix
Getty

The untitled men’s basketball doc series “will follow potential medal contenders and promising hopefuls in men’s basketball as teams from across the world compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Alongside exclusive behind-the-scenes access, the story of how the game of basketball became so globally competitive will be explored through generations of legends, and is set to premiere in early 2025,” per Tudum.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Search Simone Biles Straight Went There on Her Husband’s Haters: ‘Respectfully, F*** Off!’ | VIDEO

