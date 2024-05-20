Monday, May 20, 2024
HomeCelebrity
Celebrity

Simone Biles Straight Went There on Her Husband’s Haters: ‘Respectfully, F*** Off!’ | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
0
Simone Biles went off on her husband's haters. Here, she's pictured with him, Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens – (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

*Simone Biles had had enough. The relentless noise from trolls about her husband (Jonathan Owens) had finally pushed her to the edge. Over the weekend, after Owens’ appearance at her competition in Hartford, Connecticut, the gymnastics star took to Instagram with a clear and emphatic message for the haters: “F*** off.”

The backlash against the NFL safety had been brewing since he jokingly referred to himself as “the catch” in their relationship during an interview on “The Pivot” this past December.

The joke, innocent in its intention, had become a source of constant criticism. When Owens was shown on TV as “Simone Biles’ Husband” at the event, social media erupted once again with negative comments.

Biles, who had dominated the competition, could no longer stay silent. “I’m going to quickly address this,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f*** off.”

She made it clear that any further negativity would be met with swift action. “If you keep commenting or tweeting at me, I’m just going to block you. Simple as that.”

This wasn’t the first time Biles had come to Owens’ defense. Just last month, she posted a TikTok video, humorously pretending to tape the mouths of his detractors. She had also shown her support in an Instagram post on Sunday morning, praising Owens as “the best supporter” and expressing her gratitude for having him as her husband.

Their relationship, which began in 2020 and culminated in their marriage in 2023, was something Biles cherished deeply. She wasn’t about to let anyone tarnish that with their negativity.

“I couldn’t ask for a better husband,” she wrote, making it clear that any criticism of their coupling was unwelcome and unnecessary.

As the noise from the trolls continued to fade into the background, Biles remained resolute. Her message was loud and clear: their love was strong, their bond unbreakable, and no amount of online hate could change that.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Simone Biles Reveals Emotional Reaction to Husband’s Viral Interview: ‘It Really Hurt’

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Joe Budden Responds to Backlash Over Removing Diddy and Cassie Segment on Podcast
Next article
Kendrick Lamar Drops $40 Million on Los Angeles Mansion

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Apologizes for Assaulting Cassie Ventura: ‘I was F***ed Up. I Hit Rock Bottom’ | WATCH’

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

Celebrity

Celebrating The Bronx’s Own: Ice Spice on the MTA MetroCard | VIDEOs

Black Twitter

Black Twitter – Community Continues to be A Cultural Force and Voice of Change on X

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming