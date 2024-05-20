Simone Biles Straight Went There on Her Husband’s Haters: ‘Respectfully, F*** Off!’ | VIDEO

*Simone Biles had had enough. The relentless noise from trolls about her husband (Jonathan Owens) had finally pushed her to the edge. Over the weekend, after Owens’ appearance at her competition in Hartford, Connecticut, the gymnastics star took to Instagram with a clear and emphatic message for the haters: “F*** off.”

The backlash against the NFL safety had been brewing since he jokingly referred to himself as “the catch” in their relationship during an interview on “The Pivot” this past December.

The joke, innocent in its intention, had become a source of constant criticism. When Owens was shown on TV as “Simone Biles’ Husband” at the event, social media erupted once again with negative comments.

Biles, who had dominated the competition, could no longer stay silent. “I’m going to quickly address this,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f*** off.”

She made it clear that any further negativity would be met with swift action. “If you keep commenting or tweeting at me, I’m just going to block you. Simple as that.”

This wasn’t the first time Biles had come to Owens’ defense. Just last month, she posted a TikTok video, humorously pretending to tape the mouths of his detractors. She had also shown her support in an Instagram post on Sunday morning, praising Owens as “the best supporter” and expressing her gratitude for having him as her husband.

Their relationship, which began in 2020 and culminated in their marriage in 2023, was something Biles cherished deeply. She wasn’t about to let anyone tarnish that with their negativity.

“I couldn’t ask for a better husband,” she wrote, making it clear that any criticism of their coupling was unwelcome and unnecessary.

As the noise from the trolls continued to fade into the background, Biles remained resolute. Her message was loud and clear: their love was strong, their bond unbreakable, and no amount of online hate could change that.

