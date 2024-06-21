Friday, June 21, 2024
Nathan Wade Asked ‘How Can You Not Hit That?’ About Fani Willis in Hilarious ‘Daily Show’ Interview with Quon (Marlon Wayans) | WATCH
By Ny MaGee
Fani Willis and Nathan Wade (Elijah Nouvelage-Reuters-File)
Fani Willis and Nathan Wade (Elijah Nouvelage-Reuters-File)

*Former Donald Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade laughed off uncomfortable questions about his affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a hilarious interview on The Daily Show with parody interviewer Quon, portrayed by comedian Marlon Wayans.

As we reported earlier,  the attorney lost his prosecutor position in the Donald Trump election fraud case due to an affair scandal with Willis. During the tongue-in-cheek interview, Quon said: “I see how it happened, countless hours, and I need a foot rub, you know what I mean, and she rub your foot. And I’m like, ‘Hey let me give you a massage,’ and all of a sudden, boom boom, we up on this desk. Man.”

Wade responded, “No. Not even close. Not even close.”

Quon continued, “She liked-ed you, or you liked-ed her?” Wade replied, “That’s a great question, right? So, during the course of the investigation, we would meet early mornings, weekends, spent full days–”…

“How can you not hit that?! How can you not?!” interrupted Quon, prompting Wade to laugh. “We spending that much time together, we doing everything, we might as well.”

Wade noted that Willis was “more analogous to a client,” than a boss to him.

“So you served her well?” Quon asked. “I did. I did my job,” Wade responded.

Watch the funny moment via the YouTube clip above.

During an interview with ABC News in May, Wade said, “Workplace romances are as American as apple pie. It happens to everyone. But it happened to the two of us.”

Wade acknowledged that the timing of his workplace romance with Willis was less than ideal. However, he emphasized that it did not negatively impact the Trump case.

Wade’s relationship with Willis came to light during his contentious divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, Joycelyn Wade.

“I regret that that private matter became the focal point of this very important prosecution,” he told ABC News. “This is a very important case.”

“I hate that my personal life has begun to overshadow the true issues in the case,” he added.

He further expressed that he couldn’t ignore his strong feelings for Willis. Wade said, “… when you are in the middle of it, these feelings are developing and you get to a point where the feelings are, are so strong that, you know, you start to want to do things that really are none of the public’s concern.”

