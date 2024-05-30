Mississippi Family Carjacked in Front of Home, Caught on Camera | Watch

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*A Mississippi family was left traumatized after carjackers, one firing a shot, attacked them outside their West Jackson home.

As TMZ reports, the incident occurred last Friday night, and Ring camera footage captured the frightening ordeal. The YouTube clip above shows the moment two gun-toting thugs approached Heather Allen and her family members in the driveway. Allen’s oldest son, daughter, and two grandchildren were inside the vehicle when the carjackers removed some of them from the car.

After one of the Black males fired a shot, Allen and her youngest son ducked behind the side of the car while the gunman and his accomplice demanded that they hand over the keys.

“He jumps in the driver’s seat, I’m standing on the outside looking in, and he points a gun at my oldest boy’s face,” Allen told WAPT, WBBM Radio Chicago reports.

Allen’s son was able to run from the vehicle but her grand kids were still in the backseat.

“My daughter was like, ‘My babies, my babies are in the car,’” Allen said.

Allen quickly removed the children from the car and tossed the keys to her own vehicle, which was parked on the lawn, to the carjackers, which they fled in.

Police recovered Allen’s car two blocks away, less than an hour after the incident took place.

So far, no arrests have been made as the carjackers remain at large, according to TMZ.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Search Son of Memphis Pastor Shot by Carjackers Speaks Out | Video

