Thursday, May 30, 2024
HomeNews
News

Mississippi Family Carjacked in Front of Home, Caught on Camera | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0

*A Mississippi family was left traumatized after carjackers, one firing a shot, attacked them outside their West Jackson home.

As TMZ reports, the incident occurred last Friday night, and Ring camera footage captured the frightening ordeal. The YouTube clip above shows the moment two gun-toting thugs approached Heather Allen and her family members in the driveway. Allen’s oldest son, daughter, and two grandchildren were inside the vehicle when the carjackers removed some of them from the car.

After one of the Black males fired a shot, Allen and her youngest son ducked behind the side of the car while the gunman and his accomplice demanded that they hand over the keys.

“He jumps in the driver’s seat, I’m standing on the outside looking in, and he points a gun at my oldest boy’s face,” Allen told WAPT, WBBM Radio Chicago reports.

Mississippi Family Carjacked in Front of Home
YouTube screenshot

Allen’s son was able to run from the vehicle but her grand kids were still in the backseat.

“My daughter was like, ‘My babies, my babies are in the car,’” Allen said.

Allen quickly removed the children from the car and tossed the keys to her own vehicle, which was parked on the lawn, to the carjackers, which they fled in.

Police recovered Allen’s car two blocks away, less than an hour after the incident took place.

So far, no arrests have been made as the carjackers remain at large, according to TMZ.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Search Son of Memphis Pastor Shot by Carjackers Speaks Out | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
California Bans Reusable Plastic Bags

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming