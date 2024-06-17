Mike Tyson Compares Legal System’s Treatment of Trump to Black People

*Mike Tyson has likened the legal system’s treatment of former President Donald Trump to its treatment of Black people.

As Raw Story reports, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, who has a conviction for rape, reportedly said, “The way they treat him in court? “That’s the way they did Black people.”

As we reported earlier via CNN, a Manhattan jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 charges of falsifying business records. Not only is Trump the first former president to be found guilty of a felony, he’s also the first major-party presidential nominee to be convicted of a crime in the midst of a campaign for the White House. And if he defeats President Joe Biden in November, he will be the first sitting president in history to be a convicted felon.

Tyson told Semafor, “If I never saw Donald Trump and didn’t know he was white, I would think that he was Black.”

Meanwhile, Michaelah Montgomery, a conservative activist, told Semafor that Black people don’t like Trump because he’s a felon, they have a newfound appreciation for him “because they feel like you’re experiencing the things that they have been complaining about for years,” she said, adding, “and now maybe you can shine a light on the cries that have been falling on deaf ears for all of this time.”

A day after his conviction, Trump blasted the criminal justice system.

“This is a scam,” he said of the case, CBS News reports.

“This is a rigged trial. It shouldn’t have been in that venue. We shouldn’t have had that judge,” Trump added.

Per Raw Story, New York civil rights attorney Maya Wiley said, “Donald Trump’s conviction is going to be a problem for him with many Black people because, guess what, many Black people do not like people who violate our criminal laws.”

Wiley added, “Black people are disproportionately the victims of crime. It’s not that they just side with people who’ve been convicted of a crime.”

