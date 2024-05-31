Friday, May 31, 2024
McDonald’s Issues Open Letter Addressing Prices
By Ny MaGee
McDonald’s Open 24 Hours – Depositphotos

*McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger addressed “inaccurate” inflation claims in an open letter about its prices.

“I can tell you that it frustrates and worries me, and many of our franchisees, when I hear about an $18 Big Mac meal being sold, even if it was at one location in the U.S. out of more than 13,700,” Erlinger wrote.

“More worrying, though, is when people believe that this is the rule and not the exception, or when people suggest that the prices of a Big Mac have risen 100% since 2019,” he added.

According to Erlinger, the average Big Mac price has risen 21% since 2019.

“The average price of a Big Mac in the U.S. was $4.39 in 2019,” he added. “Despite a global pandemic and historic rises in supply chain costs, wages and other inflation pressures in the years that followed, the average cost is now $5.29. That’s an increase of 21% (not 100%).”

McDonald’s food ad – Depositphotos

The fast food giant also noted that prices for select items have increased by 20% to 44% over the past five years.

McDonald’s franchise owners set prices based on local market conditions, raising prices mainly due to labor and food costs.

“Americans across the country are making tough calls about where to spend their hard-earned money,” Erlinger wrote. “And while we’ve been working hard to make sure our fans have great reasons to visit us, it’s clear that we, together with our franchisees, must remain laser-focused on value and affordability.”

Erlinger assured customers that operators strive to “minimize the impact of price increases” on them.

“This includes everyday prices on our restaurant menu boards to special limited-time offers,” he wrote.

“That’s why prices for many of our menu items have risen less than the rate of inflation and remain well within the range of other quick service restaurants,” Erlinger continued. “It’s also why more than 90% of U.S. franchisees are offering meal bundles for $4 or less.”

