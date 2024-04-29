Luke James Talks Transforming Into Edmund Gaines For ‘Them: The Scare’ | WATCH

*In Prime Video’s anthology horror series “Them: The Scare,” Luke James plays Edmund Gaines, an aspiring actor navigating the challenges of 1991 Los Angeles. In an interview with EUR, James delved into the depths of his character and the immersive experience of bringing him to life.

“When I got the opportunity for it, it just seemed like an awesome challenge,” James remarked, reflecting on his role as Edmund. “To just breathe life into such a character…it’s a dream come true.”

Edmund finds himself working in a Chuck E. Cheese-esque pizza restaurant, yearning for a breakthrough in the cutthroat world of acting. James embraced collaborating with series creator Little Marvin and actress Deborah Ayorinde.

“I just really leaned into the safe space that Little Marvin created for us,” James explained. “I just trusted myself, the words, his vision and direction, and just took the ride.”

The setting of early 90s Los Angeles serves as a backdrop rich with historical context, adding layers to the narrative. James revealed that the role deepened his empathy for the challenges faced by Black police officers during that tumultuous era.

“It made me rethink how I think of that period, especially from the perspective of Black and brown cops who yearn to make a difference,” James shared. “It turned it around for me to think of a police officer who is Black, a woman, also who has a child… It made me think of it differently.”

In “Them: The Scare” season two, horror themes intertwine with societal issues, creating a gripping narrative.

James reflected on the parallels between his character’s journey and the challenges of his profession. When asked about the scariest aspect of his career, James admitted, “going on an audition unprepared? Walking into a room and saying you’re ready, but then not being ready…it’s those nightmares. That’s scarier, 100%!”

“THEM: The Scare” is currently streaming on Prime Video.

