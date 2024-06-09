Lil Wayne Aims to Make ‘More History’ Before Hot Boys Reunion Album

*Decades into the rap game and Lil Wayne shows no sign of slowing down. It looks like he’s caught a second wind and plans to officially reintroduce himself under the guise of making “more history” before reuniting his his fellow Hot Boys.

The move seemingly signals a return to form from the mixtape icon whose underground catalog includes the DJ Drama-assisted “Dedication 2.” Notable tracks include “Cannon,” “SportsCenter,” “I’m The Best Rapper Alive,” and “Where Da Cash At.”

This week marks 18 years since “Dedication 2” was released, as acknowledged on the official Young Money X page. Realizing his trailblazing history as one of the best rappers around, Lil Wayne made his intent official on X (formerly Twitter) by declaring, “More history to make.”

Soon after the tweet was posted, folk were already believing that new music from the “Go DJ” lyricist was being teased. Vibe notes that Lil Wayne wasn’t trying to pull one over on fans. He does have a project coming, as evidenced by its lead single, the Young Thug-assisted “Bless.”

The solo project comes amid news of an added venture that’s been years in the making. The highly anticipated venture marks the return of the Hot Boys to the rap arena. The group, comprised of Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk and BG, are reuniting for a new album.

“Hot Boys [are] back together. What [are] you talking about put the Hot Boys back together? Show y’all ain’t keeping up with sh*t,” Juvenile said last week in a video. “Turk gonna be with me tonight. I’m gonna be with BG next week. Me, Wayne, Turk, and BG, all of us gonna be on stage in New Orleans with Mannie Fresh and Birdman. And we already started working on a Hot Boys album. Any other f**king questions? Keep on askin’ put the Hot Boys together. Have some f**kin’ patience.”

The forthcoming Hot Boys album will be the collective’s fourth combined effort, following 1997’s Get It How U Live!, 1999’s Guerrilla Warfare, and 2003’s Let ‘Em Burn, Vibe noted, adding that Juvenile’s reference being onstage with Mannie Fresh and Birdman served as a promotion for the Hot Boys performing at the annual Essence Festival in July.

Outside of the Hot Boys, Wheezy has remained consistent with being musically relevant over the last few years.

In November 2023, the entertainer aligned with 2 Chainz for the collaborative album “Welcome 2 Collegrove.” On board for that project was an all-star guest list consisting of Usher, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher and Fabolous. Two months before that, Lil Wayne gave fans his 17th mixtape, “Tha Fix Before Tha VI.” Among those featured were Jon Batiste, Cool & Dre, Fousheé, Euro, and TheNightAftr as well as DMX, who put in a posthumous appearance.

Solo moves and group reunions aside, Lil Wayne’s “feature killer” status stays intact with contributing to “Splash Brothers” with French Montana and Rick Ross earlier this year as well as the “How We Roll” remix with Ciara and Chris Brown and “Big Dog” with Benny the Butcher during last year.

Capping off things is “Brand New,” a new song that finds Lil Wayne rhyming opposite He Tyga and YG. The tune, a reimagining of Rhymefest and Kanye West’s record of the same name, sampled Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings’ “The Dap Dip.”

With his consistent output of music, it should not surprise fans that Lil Wayne has a full card for 2024, with seemingly more on the way.

After all, history waits for no one.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lying Accusations Pointed at Lil Wayne Over Pandemic Era Government Loan | VIDEO