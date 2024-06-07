Friday, June 7, 2024
Kyrie Irving Signs Historic Shoe Deal with Father Drederick
By Ny MaGee
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic

*Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has signed his father, Drederick, to a shoe deal with his ANTA line.

This marks the first instance of a player signing his father to a shoe deal. The news was first reported on Twitter (X) by Shams Charania.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Drederick played basketball at Boston University and professionally in Australia. His shoe will be released in Foot Locker stores this September.

Per the Dallas Morning News, Kyrie previously said his father is his “biggest fan.”

“One of my harshest critics,” Kyrie said. “But he’s always been honest.”

After parting ways with Nike in December 2022, Kyrie signed a 5-year deal with the Chinese brand ANTA in September 2023. The company also appointed him Basketball’s Chief Creative Officer, giving him the ability to “recruit basketball players, independent brands, influential figures in pop culture, artists, musicians, pioneers in environmentalism, trailblazers in humanitarianism and designers to also collaborate with him to create additional product lines under Kyrie’s signature line,” ANTA said in a statement, per The Blast.

“I’m incredibly excited about this collaboration. The first step in becoming partners is to share the same dreams, goals, and missions,” Kyrie said in a statement about the ANTA collaboration.

“ANTA’s rapid development over the years, openness to creativity, willingness to embrace family and teamwork, expertise in areas like product innovation and manufacturing processes have left a remarkable impression on not just me, but also my A11Even Team who will work side by side with me in creating something truly generationally special,” he added.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Rabbis Harass Kyrie Irving with ‘I’m a Jew and I’m Proud’ Signs During Game

