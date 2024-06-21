Kim Kardashian Jokes About Sacrifices for Acting Career: ‘Less Botox for More Emotion’

*Hollywood is apparently turning to Kim Kardashian to be the next big movie star.

As Complex reports, the reality television star has several projects in the works, including the upcoming Netflix comedy “The Fifth Wheel” and an untitled thriller. She also stars in Ryan Murphy’s latest season of “American Horror Story.”

In a new episode of her Hulu reality show, Kardashian said she was “not expecting this career turn” into acting.

“The offers they’re bringing my way, I’m like, ‘You think I can do that? I can’t do that,'” she said on The Kardashians. While in a confessional, she added, “How do they know I can do it? Now the pressure’s on because I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t, this is happening,’ I’m tripping the f*ck out lowkey because I have to really do this and I have to deliver.”

The mother of four joked that her Botox-induced face is on a timer because of all the acting she has on her plate.

“I can do a movie a year; I’ve got about 10 years where I still look good, so that’s all I’ve got in me and then I’ll take some time off … That’s my 10-year plan,” she said.

In one scene, Kim told friends, “I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don’t have it. I’m not gonna be gaining 500 lbs. for a role…That’s not where I need to be. How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?”

Meanwhile, Netflix acquired “The 5th Wheel,” after a fierce bidding war amongst several studios according to Variety. Kim will star in and produce the female-driven comedy written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito.

