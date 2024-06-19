Justin Timberlake Drank Others’ Drinks at Hotel Before DUI Arrest

*Justin Timberlake was reportedly intoxicated before his DUI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, on Monday night.

According to the New York Post, a witness at the American Hotel saw Timberlake drinking from another patron’s cocktail when the individual went to the bathroom.

“He was wasted,” the witness shared. “At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table. When [the man] came back, [Timberlake] was drinking his drink. The guy goes, ‘Justin, that’s my drink!'”

Timberlake had been drinking with friends in the Hamptons before driving while intoxicated. Police reported that he ran a stop sign and swerved in his lane.

“I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” he told authorities, according to his arrest report, per Complex.

JUST IN: Justin Timberlake’s mugshot has been released after he was arrested for drunk driving. Officers say “his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath.” After being pulled over, Timberlake reportedly told cops:… pic.twitter.com/b4Rvfo5xbZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 18, 2024

Police pulled Timberlake over after witnessing him run a red light and swerve into another lane.

The officer said the pop star’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Timberlake allegedly refused a chemical test, saying, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test. I refuse! I refuse!”

His mugshot was released following his DUI arrest.

On Tuesday, he was released without bail. Timberlake is charged with one count of DWI, The Blast reports.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Justin Timberlake Charged with DWI – Released from Police Custody | VIDEO