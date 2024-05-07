Jordan Peele Developing Black Cowboy Series Inspired by ‘Nope’ Thriller

*Jordan Peele is making a documentary series about Black cowboys, with his 2022 thriller “Nope” serving as inspiration.

Peele is producing the untitled series through his Monkeypaw Productions with Universal Television Alternative Studio. The doc is part of his overall deal with Universal Studio Group, Deadline reports. Jordan will executive produce for Peacock, with the series aiming to dismantle “the whitewashed mythology of the cowboy.”

Per the official description: “The untitled Black cowboy docuseries will rewrite a foundational piece of American history, unmasking the forces that erased the identity of the Black cowboy from frontier history and present. Stories of real cowboys will take viewers on a thrilling odyssey that connects to the heart of the resurgence of Black cowboy culture that we see today across music, art, fashion and film in a three-part series to premiere on Peacock.”

Keith McQuirter (By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem) is attached as showrunner, executive producer, and director of the documentary.

“Nope gave a nod to the deep history of Black cowboys in America, and this docuseries offers a full exploration of their lives and contributions to today’s cultural landscape,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Universal Studio Group chairman.

“Told through the singular lens of Jordan Peele, this series is every bit as entertaining as it is enriching,” Igbokwe continued.

“It’s been a thrill for [Universal Television Alternative Studio] to collaborate with Jordan, Monkeypaw, Keith and the team on what is a truly special project, and we’re excited to share it with fans,” he added.

