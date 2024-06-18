Revered Musician Jesse Thompson Releases ‘Late Nite’ featuring Judah Sealy | LISTEN

*Jesse ”JTJazz” Thompson, multi-talented composer, pianist, and keyboardist, born in “The Land Of Funk” (Dayton, Ohio) attributes his humble beginnings in music to being captivated by a family of musicians: a father who was a professional drummer, Thompson’s mother—a church organist/pianist and his brother Marvyn Wheatley (who recorded and played with Parliament and Slave). Industry influences were soul/funk legends The Ohio Players, Lakeside, and Zapp featuring Roger Troutman.

Driven to continue the legacy of great musicianship, Thompson became a member of the popular Columbus-based, R&B/Jazz group NexLevel for several years. The collectives released two albums, a string of singles, and shared stages with countless notable artists.

In 2021, the impact of the global pandemic deeply inspired Thompson to write and release the up-tempo, feel-good melody, “Weekend Groove,” ft Althea Rene which catapulted the musician into solo artist status. The well-received track has garnered close to 200K Spotify streams to date.

Thompson would go on to release a 7-song EP, in 2022, intriguingly titled The Inauguration of JTJazz (Jesse Thompson-the man behind the keys) marking the commencement of a new pathway, and birthing several singles from the project.

Judah Sealy, a rising creative within the contemporary jazz genre, is known for his unique sound that comes from a blend of R&B, jazz, gospel, neo-soul, and funk…the common thread between himself and Jesse “JTJAZZ” Thompson.

Sealy’s smooth saxophone style is heavily influenced by Kirk Whalum, George Furlow, Gerald Albright, and Boney James to name a few.

With 2024 being a ‘leap’ year which some say is the year of inspiration, Thompson has resolutely followed his passion by keeping his legacy in music alive by teaming with heavyweight Producer/Guitarist Adam Hawley and collaborating with highly sought Saxophonist Judah Sealy to create an alluring mid-tempo track entitled, “Late Nite,” which is available now on all digital platforms worldwide.

For more info visit JTjazz.com.

