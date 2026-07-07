George E. Johnson Sr., Black Hair Care Pioneer and Soul Train Sponsor, Dies at 99

The Johnson Products founder transformed Black entrepreneurship with iconic hair care brands, broke barriers on Wall Street, and helped redefine Black business success.

George E. Johnson Sr. – screenshot

*George E. Johnson Sr., the trailblazing entrepreneur who built one of America’s most influential Black-owned companies and revolutionized the Black hair care industry, has died. Johnson passed away Monday at his home in Chicago at the age of 99, his family confirmed in a statement to ABC News.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Best known as the founder of Johnson Products Company, Johnson turned a modest $250 loan into a multimillion-dollar enterprise that introduced generations of Black consumers to household brands like Afro Sheen and Ultra Sheen. Along the way, he made history as the first Black-owned company listed on the American Stock Exchange and became the first national sponsor of “Soul Train,” helping bring a Black-owned brand into millions of homes across America.

His family remembered him not only as a groundbreaking businessman but also as a devoted husband, father, philanthropist, and community leader whose influence extended far beyond the beauty industry.

Building a Black Hair Care Empire

Johnson founded Johnson Products Company in 1954 on Chicago’s South Side alongside his late wife, Joan Johnson. Armed with little more than a $250 loan and a vision to serve an underserved market, the couple built a company that would become synonymous with Black hair care.

Products such as Afro Sheen and Ultra Sheen became staples in Black households, salons, and barbershops nationwide, offering products specifically created for Black consumers at a time when few major manufacturers recognized the market’s potential.

In a statement, Johnson’s family said the company was built on “an unshakable belief that opportunity should exist for everyone.”

Over the decades, Johnson Products became more than a successful business. It became a symbol of Black entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and self-determination during a period when Black-owned companies often faced enormous barriers to growth, financing, and national distribution.

Breaking Barriers Beyond the Beauty Industry

Johnson’s influence stretched far beyond hair care.

In 1971, Johnson Products became the first Black-owned company to be listed and traded on the American Stock Exchange, marking a historic breakthrough for Black-owned businesses seeking access to public investment.

Johnson Products also became the first national sponsor of “Soul Train,” helping transform the groundbreaking television series into a cultural institution while giving unprecedented national exposure to a Black-owned brand.

For millions of viewers, Johnson Products commercials became nearly as familiar as the show’s legendary performances, making Afro Sheen one of the most recognizable Black-owned brands of its era.

His success demonstrated that Black-owned companies could build nationally recognized consumer brands at a time when access to corporate investment and national retail opportunities remained limited.

Johnson’s family described him as “a visionary business leader who built a haircare empire, broke barriers on Wall Street, and helped fuel the fight for civil rights.”

A Legacy Built on Perseverance

Born in 1927 in Richton, Mississippi, Johnson moved to Chicago as a child, where he worked a variety of jobs—including shining shoes and bussing tables—to help support his family.

Those early experiences shaped the work ethic and values that defined his life and career.

According to his family, Johnson believed in humility, perseverance, personal responsibility, and the Golden Rule of treating everyone with dignity and respect.

Those principles guided his leadership as Johnson Products expanded into one of the nation’s most recognizable Black-owned companies and inspired generations of entrepreneurs seeking to build businesses within their own communities.

Even after achieving remarkable success, Johnson remained committed to philanthropy and community service, earning respect as both a mentor and an advocate for Black business ownership.

George E. Johnson Sr. – screenshot

An Enduring Influence

Johnson’s death marks the passing of one of the most influential figures in Black business history.

Long before Black-owned businesses gained broader access to corporate investment and national retail opportunities, Johnson proved they could compete on a national stage through innovation, perseverance, and entrepreneurial vision.

His contributions continue to be recognized through the enduring legacy of Johnson Products Company and honors such as Harvard University’s W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, which he received in 2025 for his lasting impact on African American history and culture.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Madeline Murphy Rabb, along with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

For countless entrepreneurs, Johnson’s story remains a powerful reminder that determination, innovation, and a commitment to serving overlooked communities can build businesses that leave an enduring mark on American history. His life transformed the Black beauty industry, expanded opportunities for Black-owned businesses, and created a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Google’s New Gemini in Chrome Update Revolutionizes Black Hair Care

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.