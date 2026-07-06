Brian McKnight Faces Backlash After Interview with Stepfather of Estranged Son’s Children | WATCH

The R&B singer's latest "Fatherhood Fridays" episode reignited debate over his years-long family feud after viewers accused him of taking aim at his estranged son.

Brian McKnight – Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images

*Grammy-nominated R&B singer Brian McKnight is once again facing criticism over his strained family relationships after featuring the stepfather of his estranged son Brian McKnight Jr.’s children in a recent episode of his “Fatherhood Fridays” series.

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The interview quickly ignited criticism online as McKnight repeatedly questioned guest Nathaniel Glidewell about the biological father of the children—his own estranged son. Although McKnight never mentioned Brian Jr. by name, many viewers interpreted the conversation as a pointed response to longstanding accusations that the singer abandoned his older children.

The latest episode adds another chapter to a family dispute that has unfolded publicly across social media for years.

Questions About an Absent Father

During the interview, McKnight asked Glidewell how he navigates raising his wife’s two older children while sharing parenting responsibilities with their biological father.

“How has that been for you with your two older children’s father?” McKnight asked. “Is there a relationship there with you, with the kids? Is there static? How does that work?”

After Glidewell explained there had been little interaction with the children’s father, McKnight continued pressing the subject.

“If their father wanted to be more involved, how would that change things, or would it change things at all?” he asked.

The discussion later shifted to the children’s emotional well-being, with Glidewell saying they have wanted a stronger relationship with their biological father but have experienced inconsistent involvement.

McKnight then sought more specific details.

“And if you could give it like how often their dad comes around, how often would that be in these last five years on average?” he asked.

Glidewell responded that visits generally occurred only “once or twice a year,” primarily around birthdays or Christmas.

Family Dynamics Become the Focus

McKnight also broadened the conversation by asking whether the children’s paternal relatives maintained relationships with them.

“Now their father I’m sure has family,” McKnight said. “Are they involved at all? There’s got to be a grandmother. Are there people that are aunts, uncles, cousins, anybody else that’s around on his side?”

When Glidewell replied that those relationships were also largely absent, McKnight responded, “It doesn’t seem like that side of the family is doing much of anything for these kids… Wow.”

Although McKnight never identified Brian Jr. by name, many viewers concluded the questions were aimed at the singer’s estranged son, prompting criticism across social media. McKnight, however, later responded to one supporter who defended his position.

McKnight Defends Himself

Rather than responding broadly to the criticism, McKnight largely ignored negative comments posted beneath the interview. However, he did reply to one supporter who praised him for remaining “unapologetic.”

“Isn’t it hilarious to watch,” McKnight wrote. “They know [Brian McKnight Jr.] and his mother and her whole family are frauds but they support them anyway.”

The singer continued by defending his parenting record.

“I’ve proven it time and time again but here they are when I prove it again giving him a pass when they know those kids were taken care of well into their late 20s!” McKnight wrote. “So you have to ask the question, why since he made that post in 2019 did they just believe it without even making sure it was true. I’m still trying to figure that out almost 7 years later.”

His response reignited debate surrounding the family’s ongoing public dispute, which has played out through interviews, social media posts, and public statements over the years.

Brian McKnight Jr and Brian McKnight

A Family Rift That Continues to Draw Attention

The latest controversy comes amid years of public tension between McKnight and several of his older children.

The singer has previously faced criticism over his estranged relationships while publicly celebrating his life with his wife, Leilani, and their blended family. Meanwhile, Brian Jr. has continued to make public claims about his relationship with his father, keeping the family conflict in the spotlight.

Whether viewers saw the interview as an honest discussion about blended families or an indirect response to years of criticism, it ensured that McKnight’s long-running family dispute remains firmly in the public spotlight.

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