Dave Chappelle Apologizes After Dropping F-Bomb During Live CNN Interview | WATCH

The comedian's candid Fourth of July conversation with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen took an unexpected turn after an awkward broadcast delay led to uncensored language.

Dave Chappelle on Charlie Kirk and MLK Jr – screenshot

*Grammy- and Emmy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle turned a routine live CNN interview into an unforgettable television moment after responding to an awkward broadcast delay with an uncensored expletive before quickly apologizing.

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Appearing from his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio, on Friday evening during a live conversation with CNN hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Chappelle reflected on patriotism and what he appreciates most about being an American. But the interview quickly veered into comedy when a technical delay sparked a string of unscripted remarks.

The nearly 10-minute appearance mixed thoughtful reflections with Chappelle’s trademark improvisational humor, producing a memorable live television moment that quickly spread across social media.

A Patriotic Reflection Takes an Unexpected Turn

Chappelle began the interview by recalling a fireworks display he had watched after one of his performances, describing the show as “spectacular.”

The conversation then shifted to Independence Day, with the comedian acknowledging that his views on the holiday might surprise some people.

“A lot of black people will think I’m crazy for saying this, but I kind of dig the 4th of July,” Chappelle said.

His comment was met with several seconds of silence from Cooper and Cohen, prompting Chappelle to jokingly call attention to the pause.

“I was hoping for a follow-up question,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the audience gathered in Yellow Springs.

The hosts soon explained that the silence wasn’t intentional but the result of a technical delay affecting the live broadcast.

Dave Chappelle just got on CNN saying fuck while smoking a cigarette and everything was awkward 😂 pic.twitter.com/hsTOmXG8L6 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 4, 2026

Profanity Goes Out Live

Trying to explain the awkward pause, Cohen remarked, “We’ve got a sh***y delay,” using language that immediately caught everyone off guard.

Cohen’s unexpected remark prompted Chappelle to lean into the moment with a joke of his own.

“What the f*** are you doing?” he asked before beginning to say another profanity. Realizing he had crossed the line for live television, Chappelle quickly stopped himself.

“I’m kidding, I’ll stop. I’m so sorry,” he said, apologizing almost immediately after the outburst.

The exchange highlighted the unpredictable nature of live television, with both the hosts and audience laughing through the spontaneous moment rather than allowing it to derail the conversation.

Another Slip Before the Interview Ended

Although Chappelle apologized for his earlier language, another uncensored remark slipped out later in the interview.

After spending several minutes discussing what he values most about America, Chappelle concluded that his favorite part of the country is its people.

Cooper and Cohen responded by raising their drinks for a celebratory toast, saying, “Cheers.”

Chappelle instinctively looked around for something to drink himself before calling to someone off camera.

“S**t, get me a beer, would you?” he said, generating another round of laughter.

The second remark reinforced the relaxed atmosphere of the interview, which felt more like an informal conversation than a traditional television interview.

Dave Chappelle / Getty

‘Chappelle’s Show’ Revival Remains a Possibility

The live CNN appearance wasn’t the only reason Chappelle has been making headlines in recent months.

Earlier this year, the comedian told the Associated Press that he has become more open to the possibility of revisiting the groundbreaking sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show” after previously dismissing the idea.

“If you’d asked me that question a year ago, I’d have told you absolutely not,” Chappelle said. “But in the last few weeks … I’m considering it.”

Originally airing on Comedy Central in the early 2000s, “Chappelle’s Show” became one of television’s most influential sketch comedy programs before Chappelle famously walked away from the series at the height of its popularity.

While he offered no timetable or additional details, his comments marked one of the strongest indications yet that the iconic series could someday receive a revival.

Although he apologized moments later, the exchange underscored the unpredictable humor that has defined Chappelle’s career, turning an ordinary live interview into one of the weekend’s most memorable television moments.

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