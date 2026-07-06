Donald Trump Shares Doctored Image of Barack and Michelle Obama on Graffiti-Covered Air Force One

The manipulated Truth Social post is the latest in a series of altered images the president has shared targeting the former first couple.

Donald Trump’s Posting on Truth Social of the Obamas Boarding a Graffiti-Covered Air Force One

*He’s at it again. President Donald Trump shared a manipulated image of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Truth Social Sunday, adding to a growing series of altered posts targeting the former first couple.

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The edited image depicts the Obamas smiling and waving as they board an Air Force One covered in graffiti. Visible markings on the aircraft include Obama’s campaign slogan, “Yes We Can,” the word “Obama,” “BLM” for Black Lives Matter, and Arabic script reading “alhamdulillah,” which translates to “praise be to God.”

There was no indication that the image depicted an actual event.

According to the Associated Press, neither the White House nor representatives for Barack and Michelle Obama responded to requests for comment following the post.

The Timing Drew Immediate Attention

The Truth Social post appeared one day after Trump delivered remarks during the Freedom 250 celebration on the National Mall marking America’s 250th birthday.

Trump had no public events scheduled Sunday and instead spent the day at his Virginia golf club.

The post also arrived just days after Trump took his first flight aboard a newly acquired presidential aircraft—a retrofitted Boeing 747-800 reportedly gifted by Qatar. The aircraft replaces the traditional light-blue Air Force One color scheme with a navy, red, and gold design selected by Trump.

While the timing prompted discussion online, neither Trump nor the White House publicly explained the reason for sharing the manipulated image.

Trump Mocks Obama Library

A Pattern of Altered Images

The latest post follows several other digitally altered images Trump has shared involving the Obamas.

Last month, Trump posted an edited image depicting the future Obama Presidential Center in Chicago surrounded by a wasteland with a large bag of garbage placed on top of the building. He accompanied the image with the message: “The Obama Library ten years from now will be a ‘Mecca’ for those who hate America! President DJT.”

Earlier this year, Trump also shared an AI-generated video portraying Barack and Michelle Obama as primates running through a jungle.

The video was later deleted after drawing bipartisan criticism. According to previous reporting, a White House staff member was blamed for posting the video, though Trump declined to apologize.

The latest Truth Social post continues a pattern of digitally manipulated content involving the former president and first lady.

Online Reaction Was Swift

While Barack and Michelle Obama had not publicly responded to Sunday’s post at the time of publication, the image quickly generated discussion across social media and online forums.

On Lipstick Alley, several users criticized Trump’s continued focus on the former first couple.

One commenter wrote, “Trump is just proving Obama’s point that Donnie is nothing but a keyboard gangster.”

Another suggested Trump’s repeated posts reflected an ongoing fixation on the Obamas, writing, “He can’t seem to stop thinking about or mentioning them. Perhaps he has a little crush.”

The comments reflected some of the broader online conversation surrounding the post, though reactions across social media varied.

🚨 UPDATE: President Trump just posted Barack Hussein Obama as the president of ISLAMISM and BLM



He was a traitor, 47 is STILL fixing his mistakes! pic.twitter.com/xPUjahd3ya — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 5, 2026

Digital Political Messaging Remains Under Scrutiny

Digitally altered images and AI-generated content have become increasingly common in modern political messaging, often spreading rapidly across social media before their authenticity can be verified.

Trump has frequently used Truth Social to share memes, edited photographs, and AI-generated content involving political rivals, generating headlines and public debate over the role of manipulated media in political discourse.

Sunday’s post adds another example to that growing collection, continuing Trump’s use of digitally altered imagery involving the former first couple while fueling another round of online debate over political messaging in the social media era.

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