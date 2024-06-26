Jerry Rice and Daughter’s G.O.A.T. Fuel Partners with Chicago Sky – Now the Official Energy Drink of WNBA Franchise

*G.O.A.T. Fuel is now the first official energy drink of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky. The partnership will include press conference integration, on-court logo placement, celebrity features, and in-arena activations. Fan engagement activities will include curated samplings, giveaways, and sweepstakes for fans.

G.O.A.T. Fuel was the first official energy drink of the Los Angeles Lakers and is now expanding into the WNBA to support the exciting growth of women’s basketball and be part of a significant cultural movement. G.O.A.T. Fuel celebrates greatness, including the Chicago Sky’s 2021 Championship and incredible women’s basketball players.

G.O.A.T. Fuel is a high-performance, premium sports energy drink created to drive and inspire

every human to become the greatest version of themselves. G.O.A.T. Fuel (“greatest of all time”) was created by pro-Football Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice and his family, including co-founder and CEO, Jaqui Rice Gold and co-founder and Chief Brand Officer Trevion Gold. The beverage and lifestyle brand focused on bringing health-forward, innovative products and a G.O.A.T. mindset that the term G.O.A.T. should not be reserved only for athletes, but anyone striving to be great.

“Becoming the official energy drink of the Chicago Sky is a pivotal moment in the G.O.A.T. Fuel journey,” said Co-Founder and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice. “Chicago is a storied sports market and had some of the greatest athletes of all time, and now, with the excitement surrounding the WNBA, it’s the perfect time to partner with the Sky.

“Working with the Chicago Sky is a dream for the G.O.A.T. Fuel brand,” said Jaqui Rice Gold, Co-Founder of G.O.A.T. Fuel. “As a childhood basketball player, I always admired the excellence, hard work, and determination of those who made it to the WNBA. In addition, as a female CEO, I’m proud to partner with the Chicago SKY, a natural alignment as we share the same values.”

“Partnering with G.O.A.T. Fuel, a brand that celebrates athletic performance and excellence, is important to us,” said Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky’s VP of Corporate Partnerships. “We are proud to introduce a great product with unique performance benefits to Chicago Sky players and fans.”

In addition to showcasing engaging on-court and fan activations, G.O.A.T. Fuel and Chicago Sky will host an enter-to-win (“The G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T.’s”) Sweepstakes including two (2) premium tickets to a Sky home game, complimentary VIP transportation to the game via Windy City Limos, G.O.A.T. Fuel energy drinks, and autographed Sky merchandise.

G.O.A.T. Fuel is known for its key ingredient: cordyceps mushrooms, which provide a smooth, natural energy boost that may help combat fatigue and provide important health benefits. These mushrooms have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries and consumed by goats in the Himalayas.

For more information on G.O.A.T. Fuel, visit www.goatfuel.com, @goatfuel on Instagram, and @goatfuel on Facebook.

ABOUT G.O.A.T FUEL

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® (“greatest of all time”) was created by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, his daughter Jaqui Rice Gold, and Trevion Gold. It is a lifestyle brand focused on bringing health-forward products and a G.O.A.T. mindset to consumers. We believe the term G.O.A.T. shouldn’t be reserved just for athletes but for anyone striving to be great. Our energy drink has a proprietary blend of cordyceps mushrooms, 200 mg of natural caffeine, green tea with EGCG, ginger, amino acids, and 10 essential vitamins. Visit www.goatfuel.com.

ABOUT CHICAGO SKY:

The 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky is a professional women’s basketball team founded in 2005 by principal owner Michael Alter. The Chicago Sky was the first independently owned women’s professional basketball team to join the WNBA and play at the Wintrust Arena. Their season runs from May to September. Call 866.SKY.WNBA or visit sky.wnba.com for more information.

