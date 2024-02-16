Thursday, May 23, 2024
Jennifer Lopez Announces Dates for ‘This Is Me… Now the Tour’
By Ny MaGee
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performs at a concert of her world tour, Dance Again, in Shanghai, China, 24 November 2012. Photo by ChinaImages

*Jennifer Lopez is hitting the road this summer for the This Is Me… Now the Tour

The 34-date trek across North America supports her new ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now. According to People, the tour kicks off June 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, making stops in Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, Nashville, and New Orleans. 

The This Is Me… Now the Tour wraps Aug. 31 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

A presale for Citi cardmembers and Verizon Up runs from Feb 20 at 10 a.m. local time to Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. local time. 

JLo Fan Club members can cop tickets beginning Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, when the general sale begins, per People.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performs live during the 60th Sanremo Song Festival at the Ariston Theatre on February 19, 2010 in SanRemo, Italy. Photo by arp

See the complete list of Lopez’s This Is Me… Now the Tour dates below.

June 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

June 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

July 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 03 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena*

July 05 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

July 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

July 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

July 13 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

July 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

July 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

July 19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

July 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

July 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 26 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

July 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*#

Aug. 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*#

Aug. 07 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Aug. 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug. 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Aug. 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 20 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Aug. 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Aug. 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Aug. 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Aug. 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug. 31 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable – #Citi Presale Not Applicable

