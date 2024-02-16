Jennifer Lopez Announces Dates for ‘This Is Me… Now the Tour’

*Jennifer Lopez is hitting the road this summer for the This Is Me… Now the Tour.
The 34-date trek across North America supports her new ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now. According to People, the tour kicks off June 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, making stops in Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, Nashville, and New Orleans.
The This Is Me… Now the Tour wraps Aug. 31 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
A presale for Citi cardmembers and Verizon Up runs from Feb 20 at 10 a.m. local time to Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. local time.
JLo Fan Club members can cop tickets beginning Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, when the general sale begins, per People.
See the complete list of Lopez’s This Is Me… Now the Tour dates below.
June 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
June 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
July 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 03 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena*
July 05 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
July 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
July 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
July 13 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
July 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
July 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
July 19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
July 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*
July 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 26 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
July 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
July 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*#
Aug. 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*#
Aug. 07 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug. 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Aug. 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Aug. 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Aug. 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 20 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
Aug. 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Aug. 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Aug. 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Aug. 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug. 31 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable – #Citi Presale Not Applicable
READ MORE: Oop! Ayo Edibiri Apologized to Jennifer Lopez After Calling Singer a ‘Scam’ | WATCH
We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!