Prime Video Drops Trailer or ‘Giannis: The Marvelous Journey’ Documentary | Watch

The feature-length documentary unpacks the journey of Milwaukee Bucks mega-star and two-time NBA league MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to the news release: “Giannis: The Marvelous Journey is an intimate portrait of a global superstar and one of the NBA’s most dominating performers, a two-time league MVP who led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021. But his path began a world away from the spotlight, on the streets of Athens, where he was raised on the margins of society, alongside three brothers, by parents who’d immigrated from Nigeria in search of a better life.”

The synopsis continued, “As the documentary recounts, one day in an internet café, young Giannis was captivated by images of NBA stars, and soon after picked up a basketball. From there unfolded an epic journey, at turns inspiring, heartbreaking, and triumphant, ultimately landing him in his adopted home of Milwaukee, where he emerged as “The Greek Freak,” a superstar who transcends conventional limits, transforming the game with his athleticism and versatility, all the while striving to use the memory of the loss he endured along the way to spearhead an impact far beyond the court.”

The doc features interviews with Giannism, his family, and his fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger. Basketball luminaries Jason Kidd, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Kenny Smith, Vin Baker, and Ernie Johnson also provide commentary.

“Giannis: The Marvelous Journey” is directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Kristen Lappas, produced by Connor Schell and Hannah Beir, and executive produced by Aaron Cohen, Libby Geist, Nick Monroe, and Giorgos Panou, per the news release.

The doc will premiere February 19 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

