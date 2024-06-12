Wednesday, June 12, 2024
JAY-Z Faces Criticism Over Philadelphia Education Initiative
By Ny MaGee
Jay-Z
Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ ‘The Book of Clarence’ held at the David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*JAY-Z is under fire following the revelation that Roc Nation is contributing $300 million in scholarships for Philadelphia students in grades K-12 through the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS) program.

Roc Nation will organize various events this month to raise awareness about the initiative, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

“We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers,” Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz said in a statement.

“Impact starts with the students and with awareness. We want to empower the youth and families with the knowledge to pursue their scholastic dreams, make their voices heard and become the leaders of tomorrow,” Diaz continued.

Critics contend that the philanthropic effort’s hidden agenda is to weaken public school funding and promote education privatization.

Jay-Z
Rapper/producer Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

“Just to be clear for those not in Pennsylvania, the legislation Jay-Z is supporting here is a Republican-led effort to gut public education, spearheaded by future Trump cabinet member Jeffrey Yass,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), per Hot New Hip Hop.

Another added: “Whether Jay-Z or the upper middle-class family on the block: if you have resources and don’t allocate them to local public schools, you are making a moral and political choice. Taking children out of public schools in favor of private IS PRECISELY what hurts the most vulnerable.”

Learn more about Jigga’s education initiative in Philly (and the criticism over it) via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Report Says Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have ‘Disappeared’ Because of the Diddy Abuse Scandal

