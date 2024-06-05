Idris Elba Talks New Docuseries About WW2’s ‘Heroes of Color’

*Idris Elba is speaking out about his latest project, National Geographic’s four-part docuseries “Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color,” which premiered Monday, June 3.

The actor served as executive producer and narrator of the series, which sheds light on the “immense contributions of over eight million individuals who fought heroically for the Allied forces and whose stories have largely gone untold,” per the news release.



“The telling of World War II stories has been told in many, many versions, good documentaries, great films. But there is a component of most of these films that have been erased, eradicated, and not told fully which is the involvement of Black and Brown people from all over the globe that were significantly important to WWII,” Elba told ABC7 Los Angeles anchor Leslie Sykes. “For me it was really important to give an opportunity to picturize this history from people that the families, some of the testimony from the soldiers that were there.”

The press release states that the series “weaves a blend of historical dramatizations with curated archival footage, bridging the past with the present to highlight new perspectives on established histories.”

“The series showcases the personal narratives of soldiers through their never-before-aired oral testimonies and journal writings, along with powerful accounts from their descendants — stories passed down the generations,” the synopsis continues “These gripping and emotional testimonies transport viewers back in time to witness bravery unfold in WW2’s iconic theatres of war.”

Shianne Brown directs the episode focusing on D-day.

“I think it’s such an iconic battle that was a seminal moment in the war and obviously we’re coming to the 80th anniversary,” Brown told ABC7 Los Angeles. “What I learned is a lot of the Black soldiers weren’t believed after they came back and said they were fighting in the war. I think it’s important to shine the light on those Black and Brown stories which haven’t been explored.”

“I think what we’re going to see is really moving, incredible accounts of some of the most incredible battles we’ve known and seen, but we just haven’t seen it from this perspective,” said Elba.

The series kicked of on June 3, and each episode focuses on at least three extraordinary heroes, from a 16-year-old New Yorker to an aristocrat from India, per the news release.

“PEARL HARBOR”

Premieres June 3 at 9/8c on Nat Geo, Streams June 4 on Disney+ and Hulu

This episode tells the story of three Black sailors who not only miraculously survived the attack on Pearl Harbor but also saved countless lives. Working as messmen below deck on segregated ships, hundreds of Black sailors fought for their lives as Japanese bombs hit, with some performing incredible acts of heroism. It took years before many of these men were properly honored after their return.

“D-DAY”

Premieres June 3 at 10/9c on Nat Geo, Streams June 4 on Disney+ and Hulu

In this episode, we unearth the hidden heroes of the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion who helped liberate Europe. These American soldiers were the only all-Black combat unit to fight on the D-Day beaches. After valiantly serving their country, they returned home, hoping for the Civil Rights Movement to secure change, only to find a country where their heroics in France were quickly forgotten.

“DUNKIRK”

Premieres June 10 at 9/8c on Nat Geo, Streams June 4 on Disney+ and Hulu

This episode reveals the gripping story of Force K6, a little-known Indian regiment of mule handlers in WW2, with one unit destined to be pivotal in evacuating Allied forces at Dunkirk. Other units who were stranded or captured in Nazi-occupied France had to find ways to escape to safety. Later, their wartime experiences fed the fight to end nearly 200 years of colonial rule in India.

“BATTLE OF THE BULGE”

Premieres June 10 at 10/9c on Nat Geo Streams June 4 on Disney+ and Hulu

This episode explores the untold story of the Black Panthers, an elite African American tank battalion. Unseen diaries and rare interviews chart the unit’s action through France, Belgium and Germany, including in the bloodiest American battle of WW2: the Battle of the Bulge. Their experiences inspired not just the fight for civil rights in the U.S. but also battles for freedom worldwide.

“Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color” streams June 4 on Disney+ and Hulu.

