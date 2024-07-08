Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League Announces Expansion in Houston and Miami

*Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league is expanding with new franchises in Houston and Miami.

The Hip-Hop icon recently welcomed new owners for these cities, highlighting the league’s growth beyond its initial Los Angeles base.

According to Bloomberg, Eric Mullins and Milton Carroll bought a franchise in Houston, and businessman Heath Freeman purchased one in Miami.

“I am honored to join Ice Cube and [co-founder] Jeff Kwatinetz at the BIG3 and bring a new professional basketball team to Miami,” Freeman said.

“BIG3 is shaping the future of basketball; the gameplay is dynamic and nuanced and the product on the court appeals to the audiences in this incredibly fast-growing region,” he added. “Basketball fans across South Florida can rest assured that this franchise will soon add to our great region’s winning sports pedigree.”

Speaking to Vibe, Ice Cube said he’d like to expand to “Toronto, New York, Miami, Chicago, the Bay Area, DC area, Baltimore, DMV, St. Louis, Kansas City, Detroit.”

He added, “We’d love to be in Jersey. We actually got a game in Newark this year.”

Earlier this year, Ice Cube invited Shaquille O’Neal to play for his BIG3 League after the retired NBA icon expressed interest in participating in professional basketball again.

During an episode of Shaq’s The Big Podcast, he asked his cohost, ex-NBA player Mario Chalmers, if he could play in Cube’s basketball organization.

“You think I can play in the BIG3?,” O’Neal asked Chalmers, who currently plays in the BIG3 League, Vibe reports.

“Yeah, easily. I got the perfect spot for you, too. Come over there with me and Mike Beasley. You ain’t gotta do nothing but stay in the paint,” Chalmers replied.

However, Shaq noted a recent hip surgery as a possible impediment.

“You really think I could play? I thought about it. I just had hip surgery and I ain’t played since,” he shared. “I don’t think I can get back in that mood.”

We got the contract ready for you big fella. You got 3 months to get Diesal. You can eat all day in @thebig3 @SHAQ https://t.co/7TP2LCsiCq — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 17, 2024

