Gayle King Says Oprah Had ‘Stuff Coming Out of Both Ends’ During Stomach Virus | Video

*Gayle King provided an update on her close friend Oprah Winfrey following her hospitalization due to a stomach virus and dehydration.

During CBS Mornings on Tuesday (June 11) King said Winfrey had “some kind of stomach flu where stuff was coming out of both ends.”

“She will be okay. I hope she’s not mad at me for sharing that detail,” King continued, Complex reports. “But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn’t be here for you today.”

As PEOPLE reports, King provided the health update on Winfrey while addressing her absence from a scheduled appearance on the morning show. Winfrey was set to unveil her latest book club pick during the segment, “Familiaris” by David Wroblewski.

King later contacted Winfrey via Facetime and the veteran talk show confirmed that she’s “not 100 [percent], I’m on my way to 100,” she said.

“I never said you were hospitalized, I did say that you had a stomach something, was coming out of both sides, which it was,” said King in the video.

“I was in the emergency room, I was so dehydrated,” responded Winfrey. “I had a dry mouth and I couldn’t keep enough water down to get hydrated, so I went to the emergency room for that, and that’s just it.”

Winfrey also revealed that five other people in her household contracted the same virus.

