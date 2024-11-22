Subscribe
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel Adore Life as New Parents of Twins – Awww, Look at the Adorable Babies | PICs

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel Celebrate Life with Twins // Gabourey Sidibe and her twins - via Instagram
Gabourey Sidibe and her twins Cooper and Maya – via Instagram

*Gabourey Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel, are reveling in the joys and challenges of parenthood as they embrace life with their 7-month-old twins, Cooper and Maya.

The couple has taken to social media to share heartwarming moments from their journey as a family of four, showcasing the love and laughter that fill their home.

On Saturday, November 16, Brandon Frankel shared an endearing photo on Instagram featuring Sidibe and their twins, expressing his deep affection in a sweet caption.

“The loves of my life,” he began, reflecting on the joy their children bring into their lives. He added, “No matter how tough things get, or how crazy the world becomes, the way you all light up when you see me just warms my heart. I love you all the most ❤️🥰😭.”

Sidibe, a talented actress known for her role in “Precious,” echoed this sentiment with a playful post of her own, simply captioned “Weekend Fun,” capturing a slice of their joyful family life, People noted.

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel - Instagram
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel – Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe (@gabbysidibe)

Recently, the Sidibe/Frankel family celebrated their first Halloween together, sharing the occasion with delightful snapshots. On November 1, the actress posted an adorable reel of Cooper and Maya dressed as Elmo and Cookie Monster, excitedly preparing for their first trick-or-treating experience.

“It was Elmo and Cookie Monsters 1st ever Halloween and they were confused at first but eventually were there for the vibes,” Sidibe wrote in her post. She humorously added, “They even had tiny treat bags! We’re absolutely saving the candy for when they have teeth and not eating it ourselves. TOTALLY! 😉.”

As they navigate the early days of parenthood, Sidibe often shares heartwarming moments on Instagram, including a recent photo of her with both twins in her arms.

“They are getting so big so fast!!!” she expressed in her post, while Frankel commented lovingly, “My whole entire heart in one picture 😍😭.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe (@gabbysidibe)

Sidibe is widely recognized not only for her remarkable acting career but also for her advocacy in promoting body positivity and diversity within the film industry. From her Academy Award-nominated performance in “Precious” to her role in the Fox/FX series “Empire,” Sidibe continues to make waves in Hollywood. Her memoir, “This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare,” received positive acclaim and provided candid insights into her life, inspiring many with her journey.

As they embrace the beautiful chaos of parenthood, Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel exemplify love, laughter, and the adventures of raising their twins, while continuing to inspire others through their platforms.

