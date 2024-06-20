Foul-mouthed Joseline Hernandez Blasts Poor Hairstylist Over Styling Conflict | WATCH-it-Happen

*All we can say is be glad … no, be thankful you don’t have to style Joseline Hernandez‘s hair. That’s ’cause a recent negative encounter with a hairstylist has brought out the worst in the Puerto Rican Princess (watch it go women, below).

Chronicling her encounter, Madame Noire noted Hernandez’s criticism, which was documented via social media.

“Who is this?” Hernandez asks as she blasted the hairstylist for being heavy-handed with his way of working on her hair. “Why are you grabbing my hair like that? I don’t even know you.”

“I don’t know you either,” the male hairstylist, who appeared to be doing touch-ups on the former Love and Hip Hop Atlanta fixture’s hair, responded,

“Well, you can get your big, fat ass out this motherf**kin’ room, fat b*tch,” Hernandez clapped back before yelling, “Bye hoe,” at least three times and stating, “B*tch, I don’t know you like that. Why the f**k you got an attitude? I just said I don’t know your b*tch ass. Get the f**k outta here.”

From there, Hernandez took her feedback to the next phase by calling on someone to remove the hairstylist from the room. But not without throwing in a few more curses to hammer in her point and let the hairstylist know who the boss is.

Needless to say, the back and forth didn’t come across well, with social media users giving their two cents on Hernandez’s latest tirade.

“The fact that she was that bothered by his, ‘I don’t know you either,’ shows he ATE,” said one user. “All she said after was her hurt ego displaying.”

“She’s so small-minded because the first thing she brought up was his weight. Was that supposed to hurt his feelings?” a third person shared while a fourth user, predicted, “Joseline thinks that she can talk to ppl any kind of way and handle them any kind of way too. But one day, she’s going to meet her match.”

Hernandez’s comments are the latest in a string of reactions she is known for. The 37-year-old Puerto Rican native, who landed on the reality TV circuit with her time on “Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta,” is making waves with her new show, “Joseline’s Cabaret.” Currently, TMZ reports Hernandez is serving two years’ probation following a 2023 incident where she attacked former “Joseline’s Cabaret” contestant, Big Lez, backstage at the Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti boxing match, according to Madame Noire.

