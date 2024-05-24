Thursday, May 23, 2024
Model Suing Diddy for Sexual Assault, Kept Unwashed Clothes from 2003
By Ny MaGee
Sean Combs
Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*Former model Crystal McKinney is the latest woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

McKinney claims the Diddler drugged and raped her in his NYC studio in 2003. The New York Post reports that she even kept her “unwashed clothing from the night he allegedly assaulted her wrapped in a plastic bag for more than two decades,” the outlet writes.

According to the suit, filed in the Southern District of New York, the incident occurred when McKinney was 21. She initially met the music mogul during a dinner party in Manhattan and was told she “was going to make it big one day” as a model, per THR. The complaint details how Diddy was “flirtatious” with her and “bordering on leering” throughout the dinner.

The woman claims Combs said he wanted to get to know her better and help advance her career. Later that night after the dinner, she went his recording studio, where McKinney claims one of Puff Daddy’s associates offered her a laced marijuana joint.

“Plaintiff later came to understand that Combs had laced the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance,” per the suit.

“Seeing Plaintiff was very intoxicated, Combs demanded Plaintiff follow him and he physically led Plaintiff to the bathroom,” the complaint adds, per THR. The Bad Boy Records founder then forced her to perform oral sex on him despite her refusal.

“As she was being assaulted, Plaintiff felt panicked and physically sick,” her lawyers said, The Post reports.

Crystal McKinney(screenshot) and Sean ‘ Diddy’ Combs / Getty

Here’s more from The Post:

McKinney was dressed in “a black leather coat with a fur hood, a translucent chiffon beige v-cut shirt, fur-lined handbag, and jewel-encrusted jeans,” the suit said.

“Due to the traumatic events to occur later, Plaintiff saved the unwashed clothing from that night in her closet where they remain in a plastic wrap,” the filing states.

McKinney tried to end her life in 2004 as her modeling career started to decline after Combs “blackballed” her.

She has requested a trial by jury.

Cassie Speaks Out on Diddy Domestic Abuse Video: ‘It Broke Me Down’

