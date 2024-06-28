Deb Antney Talks New ‘Deb’s House’ Reality Series and Discovering the Next Female Rap Star | EUR Video Exclusive

*We spoke with music mogul Deb Antney about her new music competition reality series, “Deb’s House.” This unscripted show features eight unknown female artists who move into Deb’s home, vying to become her next rap protégé.

Antney shared insights into her motivations for creating the series, the challenges the contestants face, and what viewers can expect from this exciting new venture.

Antney is best known for pioneering the careers of several high-profile artists, including Gucci Mane, French Montana, Nicki Minaj, and her son, Waka Flocka Flame.

“I envisioned a competition show that deviates from the norm-one centered around personal growth and self-competition,” Antney said in a statement.

“Collaborating with (co-creator and co-EP) Rasheed to bring this vision to life has been an incredible journey. Witnessing the music industry veer away from artist development towards a focus on superficiality and explicit content prompted my desire to return to the core values of true lyricism and mentorship,” she continued.

Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, ALLBLK & WE tv, noted, “Deb is a pioneer and influential voice across the music industry who has discovered, established, and guided the careers of some of hip-hop’s most prolific and successful artists. We cannot wait for our ALLBLK audience to join the search and ultimately see who Ms. Deb crowns as the next iconic female MC.”

Antney is no stranger to the AMC Networks family. She has appeared on the popular WE TV series “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” and “Waka & Tammy,” and served as an EP on the upcoming scripted series “Bev Is Boss.”

Here’s the official “Deb’s House” synopsis:

In Deb’s House, produced by TeamSheed Productions, Deb Antney is on a mission to uncover and shape the future of female rap talent. Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues L. Londell McMillan, Esq, owner of The Source Magazine, and multi-media personality TT Torrez, Antney identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé. Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom. Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds with a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s “chosen one.

In our conversation with Antney, she unpacked what viewers can expect from the new reality series. She also discussed the challenges of managing the diverse personalities in “Deb’s House.” Watch our exclusive interview via the clip below.

Tune in to new episodes of “Deb’s House” on Fridays at 10PM ET/PT, exclusively on WE tv. You can also stream Fridays on ALLBLK.

WATCH:

