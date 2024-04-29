Monday, April 29, 2024
Blue Ivy Carter Joins Mom Beyoncé in ‘Lion King’ Prequel ‘Mufasa’ | WatchTrailer
By Fisher Jack
*Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter are no longer just family – they’ve become co-stars. A new trailer for Disney’s upcoming “Lion King” prequel “Mufasa” was released on Monday (04-29-24), revealing that both the singer known for “Texas Hold ‘Em” and her 12-year-old daughter will be lending their voices to the film.

Although the teaser doesn’t provide a glimpse of the mother-daughter duo’s voice acting, it does showcase a series of vibrant animated scenes depicting Mufasa’s journey from lion cub to ruler of all that the light touches. The trailer ends by introducing the main cast, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Mads Mikkelsen, and Thandiwe Newton, followed by the mention of “Introducing Blue Ivy Carter with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.”

In the movie, Beyoncé, who also has twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z, will be reprising her role as Nala, which she initially played in the 2019 3D remake of Disney’s original 1994 animated film, The Lion King. Blue Ivy, on the other hand, will voice Kiara, the daughter of Nala and King Simba, portrayed by Donald Glover.

In addition to her role in the film, the Grammy award-winning artist released a curated soundtrack called The Lion King: The Gift in 2019, featuring the song “My Power,” which she often performed with Blue Ivy during her Renaissance Tour shows.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter and Mufasa (Getty-Disney)
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter and Mufasa (Getty-Disney)

Here’s what director Barry Jenkins had to say regarding the mother/daughter collaboration:

“I was so glad that both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were down to do it, and watching them work together was just really special. Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she’s working with her daughter, when she’s in the room with her daughter, she’s a mom first. So much of that energy bled into the film.”

