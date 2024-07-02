Tuesday, July 2, 2024
BET Awards Red Carpet With Lil’ Mo & Spice + Ushers’ Lifetime Achievement Award | WATCH
By L.Marie
*The 2024 Bet Awards also known as culture’s biggest aired Sunday and viewers certainly got a show!

Taraji P. Henson hosted and opened the show with a rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Other performances were top-tier too! From GloRilla and Megan The Stallion making the crowd go crazy yelling, “GO MEG” and “GET’EM GLO” to Victoria Monet mesmerizing everyone with her sultry performance of her newest single ‘Alright.” 

Before the show, we hit the red carpet to find out what celebrities were expecting for the night.

“I would love to see how Will Smith is going to do his thing. That’s something I’m super duper looking forward to. On top of that, my idol, my dog Usher! I’m waiting for this tribute,” said singer-songwriter Corey Mekell. 

The week before the awards, BET hosts the BET Experience – the Los Angeles version of Essence Fest. With a mixture of concerts, seminars and events for fans and celebrities to enjoy Black culture. So we asked guests on the red carpet what their favorite thing is about being Black.

“From a young child my family, my mother, and my aunts always poured into me that our skin is beautiful. My essence was beautiful and to never ever be ashamed of who we are,” said music producer Brian-Michael Cox. 

For that reason, it is important for us to recognize those who have made a significant impact on the culture. One of those people being the multi-selling artist Usher Raymond – who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Some have questioned if it’s too early for him to receive such an award but having a 30-year career and still being relevant to the music industry…he is worth celebrating! His tribute took viewers by surprise because it was composed of mostly female artists.

Usher wasn’t the only legend who had our attention! Will Smith graced the stage for the first time, debuting a new single, which focused on the Chris Rock drama he’s dealt with for the past year.

Then the show ended with a surprise performance by Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean! This is why the BET Awards are known as culture’s biggest night! 

