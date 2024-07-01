A Decade of Excellence: ‘Toast to Black Hollywood’ 10th Anniversary Celebration Honors Meagan Good & More | WATCH

*Achieving anything over a span of 10 years is a noteworthy accomplishment, and honoring Black excellence in Hollywood is no easy task. Attending the “Toast to Black Hollywood” 10th-year anniversary was a vibrant celebration of a decade’s worth of hard work for Los Angeles native and cultural maven Candis Grace, formerly known as Miss Diddy. The beautifully curated event took place on Thursday, June 27, in Downtown LA during the BET Awards week.

Grace, CEO of The Brand Group Inc., has made a significant mark in entertainment, collaborating with prominent figures like Kevin Hart, Nipsey Hussle, and Netflix throughout her career. Her annual event serves as a testament to her commitment to uplifting Black visionaries in the industry.

“I created this platform to celebrate our journeys, the highs, lows, and uncertainties while applauding each other’s achievements,” said Grace, reinforcing the event’s mission to foster a supportive community within Hollywood.

The star-studded affair honored a generation of multi-talented artists and influencers, including Meagan Good, Tristan Mack Wilds, Affion Crockett, Laurieann Gibson, Kamie Crawford, Bryon Javar, Scott Evans, Kareem Grimes, Melissa Van Putten-Henderson, Guerdy Abraira, and Malcolm Mays. These public figures were celebrated for their contributions to film, entertainment, art, and philanthropy, reflecting the event’s theme of honoring brilliance in Black Hollywood.

“It’s a journey, if your heart is in the right place for you and God then you’ll have a lot of peace about the journey,” said Good when asked if she has any advice for aspiring actors who wish to be in Hollywood.

Formerly known as “Toast to Young Hollywood,” the event underwent a name change in 2020 to emphasize Black Hollywood’s resilience and brilliance amidst civil unrest. Over the years, it has honored trailblazers such as Lauren London, Mona Scott-Young, Nick Cannon, Aja Brown, Kevin Frazier, Daymond John, Baron Davis, Keith Powers, and Big Boy in the Morning, among others.

The evening unfolded with a glamorous black carpet, featuring a special performance by singer-songwriter MAJOR., a violinist, an awards ceremony, and a mixer celebrating the richness of Black culture. This event continues to serve as a reminder of the power of artistry and Black creatives within the entertainment industry, highlighting their influence on culture and society.

