Bad Boys

Birds of A Feather? Benzino Blasts Black Community for Abandoning Diddy Amid Allegations | WATCH

'This man ain’t been charged with nothing criminally. Not one f****ing thing.'
By Ny MaGee
Benzino
Benzino attends “The Next 15” Atlanta screening at Suite Lounge on February 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*Benzino condemned the Black community in an online video rant for its perceived lack of support for Sean “Diddy” Combs amidst increasing sexual assault allegations against him.

“Since when have we given the law, the system, one of ours?” the former reality TV star during an appearance on The Danza Project on May 21, Vibe reports.

“Since when? This man ain’t been charged with nothing criminally. Not one f**cking thing. They done went in the man’s property with tanks and army men and National Guards, and he ain’t got charged with one criminal charge right now to date,” Benzino added, referring to the FBI raids on Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

“They don’t got one f***king charge yet,” Benzino continued. “I’m more upset about how our own are ready just to give him, ‘Here, take him. Lock him up.’ Since when do we do that?”

Meanwhile, according to Candace Owens, the reason why the Bad Boy Records founder has not yet been criminally charged is because he’s a CIA asset. In a May 17 tweet, she wrote, “He’s not in jail because he’s a FED/CIA asset. Kanye tried to tell everyone.”

Diddy assaulting Cassie - via CNN
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura in Los Angeles hotel- via CNN screenshot

Benzino’s comments come as Diddy continues to face the wrath of the cancel culture movement after CNN obtained a video last week showing the music mogul violently beating singer Cassie Ventura.

As we reported earlier, the hotel surveillance video from March 2016 leaked last week and shows Diddy, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, and kicks her. On Sunday, the disgraced superstar responded to the footage.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up,” he said in the clip uploaded to his Instagram account.

“I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” Diddy added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Misa Hylton Urges Diddy to Seek Help After Cassie Video Leak

