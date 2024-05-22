Wednesday, May 22, 2024
HomeNews
News

Misa Hylton Urges Diddy to Seek Help After Cassie Video Leak
By Ny MaGee
0
Misa Hylton - Instagram
Misa Hylton – Instagram

*Misa Hylton is speaking out about the heartbreaking video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City hotel.

Footage of the 2016 incident was leaked to CNN last week and Hylton, the mother of Combs’ eldest child, Justin, shared a message to Cassie via Instagram on Tuesday. The post included photos of Combs’ children, including Quincy Brown, the son Comb’s helped raise with late model Kim Porter.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” Hylton wrote.

“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them—we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams,” she continued.

“Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them,” Hylton added, referring to Diddy’s twin daughters with Kim, Jessie and D’Lila.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

“Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it,” Misa concluded.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Diddy responded to the brutal assault video, claiming the camera caught him during the “darkest” moments of his life.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up,” Diddy said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now,” he added.

Watch his full statement in the IG clip above.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Cassie’s Husband Reacts to Diddy Assault Footage Leak: ‘Men Who Hit Women Aren’t Men’

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Serena Williams Teases Potential Return to Tennis in Cryptic Post

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Has Intense Confrontation with Security at Cannes Premiere | WATCH

Beef

50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New (Diddy) Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

Diddy

Diddy’s Apology Video Sparks Social Media Firestorm – Kelly Price Faces Backlash for Offering Prayers | WATCH

Celebrity

Simone Biles Straight Went There on Her Husband’s Haters: ‘Respectfully, F*** Off!’ | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming