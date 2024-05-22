Misa Hylton Urges Diddy to Seek Help After Cassie Video Leak

*Misa Hylton is speaking out about the heartbreaking video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City hotel.

Footage of the 2016 incident was leaked to CNN last week and Hylton, the mother of Combs’ eldest child, Justin, shared a message to Cassie via Instagram on Tuesday. The post included photos of Combs’ children, including Quincy Brown, the son Comb’s helped raise with late model Kim Porter.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” Hylton wrote.

“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them—we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams,” she continued.

“Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them,” Hylton added, referring to Diddy’s twin daughters with Kim, Jessie and D’Lila.

“Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it,” Misa concluded.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Diddy responded to the brutal assault video, claiming the camera caught him during the “darkest” moments of his life.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up,” Diddy said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now,” he added.

Watch his full statement in the IG clip above.

