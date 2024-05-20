Cassie’s Husband Reacts to Diddy Assault Footage Leaks: ‘Men Who Hit Women Aren’t Men’

*Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, shared his thoughts online about the leaked footage showing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating the brakes off his wife.

As we reported earlier, the hotel surveillance footage was captured in 2016 and shows Diddy, dressed in a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank. That’s when he grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground and kicks her.

The footage aligns with the wild accusations Cassie made in her lawsuit late last year against Diddy.

Fine went on his Instagram to share a lengthy post about supporting victims of domestic violence, Complex reports.

His post included a letter in which he wrote: “Letter to women and children: Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable. Check your brothers, your friends, and your family.”

The letter continues, “Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard.

Fine had a direct message for abusers like Diddy, writing, “To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you’re so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness.”

He also noted that he wants his kids and “every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them, and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233,” Fine wrote.

Fine worked as Diddy’s personal trainer when he first met Cassie and she later became his client. After splitting from the music mogul in 2018, Cassie tied the knot with Alex in August 2019 and they have two children.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Diddy responded to the brutal assault video, claiming the camera caught him during the “darkest” moments of his life.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up,” Diddy said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now,” he added.

Watch his full statement in the IG clip below.

