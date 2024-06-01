Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

*Angela White may have been the object of negative commentary on the Hot Topics segment of “The Wendy Williams Show,” but the pair have since elevated to being good friends.

While White appeared on Lifetime’s “Where is Wendy Williams?’ documentary, the former Blac Chyna had no idea her unexpected visit to Wendy Williams‘ home would be captured on film, let alone provide a different way to connect with the former radio personality while inspiring fans along the way.

“I just went over to her house,” White told “Entertainment Tonight” about her visit and being surprised by cameras filming the documentary.

During the chat, White touched on how it was anything but love between her and Williams before bonding via mutual respect and admiration. Ironically, if it wasn’t for White appearing personally on Williams’ show after being a frequent Hot Topics target, they may have remained enemies.

“I’m like, ‘This lady always is seriously attacking me,’ and I was like, ‘OK, I’m doing her show ’cause when I do her show, she’s gonna meet me and I already know when she meets me, we’re gonna probably be friends or either be friends or she’ll chill out on me with all that negative stuff,'” said White.

“So I did the show and while we’re sitting there on the set she’s like, ‘I have to get your number, I have to get your number.’ She was like, ‘Let’s go to dinner tonight’ and I was like, ‘Yes.’ She’s like, ‘Let’s get a bunch of food,’ I’m like, ‘Yes.’ We ordered so much food, we had a great time. I really like Wendy. I really wanted her to see me,” Angela says.

White’s comments comes months after “Where is Wendy Williams?” premiered on Lifetime February. The two-night limited series documented two years of Williams’ life amid her attempts to revive her career after her self-titled talk show was cancelled. The cancellation was due to a series of health issues Williams was dealing with.

Although she was featured in “Where Is Wendy Williams?,” White confessed she didn’t watch the whole documentary

“I’ve seen certain clips and things like that,” she told ET. “I’m the type of person if I see more than what I need to see, I’m gonna have to dig and get to the bottom of certain things and I’m just like, ‘Whatever for me is supposed to be for me,’ you know what I mean? And I was there for Wendy and I didn’t even know that they were, like, filming a documentary.”

Since it aired, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” generated mixed reviews from fans and viewers alike who felt the four-episode series exploited Williams’ mental and physical struggles.

Despite the thumbs-down from some, White believes the documentary was needed to shine a light on Williams’ issues, including her battle with alcoholism. In highlighting Williams’ struggles, White believes the documentary will inspire empathy and awareness.

“I definitely think that for me, to be honest, I think it was definitely necessary to be made,” the former reality TV star voiced while mentioning how the real the struggle is with the universal issues Williams dealt with.

“I feel like … people actually do need to see it ’cause it is happening and it can really, honestly happen to anybody, you just never know, and hopefully, maybe this is gonna help other people to see ’cause I’m gonna tell you this, I did start it, it did make me upset ’cause the struggling with the alcohol like that was one of my things struggling with the alcohol,” White stated. “So to see Wendy, you know, struggling obviously with the alcohol and her substances over the years, you know, it hurts and it’s like the alcohol part with me, so it’s like I can relate to that.”

Chronicling Williams’ health status, ET mentioned her 2023 diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which went public in February via a press release, as well as headlines from Williams checking in to a treatment facility in April 2023 for several reasons ranging from “cognitive issues” to confronting her battle with alcohol addiction.

For more about White and her support of Williams, click here at ETonline.

