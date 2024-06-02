Alfonso Ribeiro Has A Problem with Tyler Perry: ‘I Don’t Need or Ever Want That Man to Do Anything for Me!’

*Anyone looking for Alfonso Ribeiro to work with Tyler Perry can keep looking. According to HotNewHipHop, the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star is against doing any type of project with Perry, despite directing one of his TV shows in the past.

Ribeiro’s cold shoulder to the Madea actor surfaced on social media when a fan reached out to him on X (formerly Twitter). The interaction came days after the entertainer admitted that his role as Carlton Banks on “Fresh Prince” resulted in him being typecast into being considered for characters that were similar to or exactly like Carlton.

Although he considers his work on “Fresh Prince” as a high point in his acting career, the fame and notoriety that came with playing Carlton took its toll on Ribeiro, causing him to retire from acting.

Upon learning of Ribeiro’s struggle, the fan who conversed with Ribeiro on X claimed his career could find new life with Perry. Despite the suggestion coming from a good place, it fell flat with Ribeiro, who was less than receptive.

“I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me,” Ribeiro responded.

Since the comment came to light, fans have been trying to figure out the reason for Ribeiro’s hostility towards Perry. Despite the shade, Ribeiro has worked with Perry before. Or rather one of Perry’s small screen shows, via the 12 episodes of “Meet the Browns, he directed from 2009 – 2010.

With the current situation between Ribeiro and Perry, folk want Ribeiro to appear on Club Shay Shay for a sit down with the popular podcast’s host Shannon Sharpe. At this point, it’s anybody’s guess as to whether Ribeiro would even consider airing his dirty laundry on a platform like Club Shay Shay.

It’s all on the “Silver Spoons” alum to figure out where he goes from here.

