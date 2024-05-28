Alfonso Ribeiro Claims His Beloved Carlton Banks Character Ended Acting Career

*Alfonso Ribeiro disclosed in a recent interview that his acting career stalled after his iconic role as Carlton Banks in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“Playing Carlton on Fresh Prince became a sacrifice. I used to always say doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me,” he told Closer Weekly.

“It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play, but it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else. The sacrifice was not having an acting career anymore,” he added.

After his statements went viral, one social media user suggested Ribeiro collaborate with Tyler Perry to get his acting career back on track. The X user wrote, “@tylerperry needs to revamp @alfonso_riberio career, I just know he could,” the person wrote.

Ribeiro made clear in his response that he has desire to work with the entertainment mogul, writing, “I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me.”

It’s not clear if Riberio and Perry have beef but as Complex reports, they have worked together as the actor directed several episodes of Perry’s sitcom “Meet the Browns.” So perhaps Ribeiro’s opinion of Perry was soured from that experience.

Watch what he had to say about playing Carlton in the X/Twitter clip below.

Alfonso Ribeiro Says Fresh Prince Ended His Acting Career pic.twitter.com/foP4tNzbpK — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) May 25, 2024

