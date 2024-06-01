63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marriage to 19-Year-Old Churchgoer: ‘I Wish Some of Ya’ll Would Mess with My Wife’ | WATCH

*Love may be blind, but a 63-year-old Bishop (Dwight Reed) has caught the side eye of social media users who see his marriage to a 19-year-old church lady (Jordan Goodlett) as anything but holy.

Not one to let anyone disrespect his sweety, Reed let his haters have it as footage of him standing in the pulpit while addressing the situation found its way on several social media outlets. Yes, he’s a holy roller, but that didn’t stop the Word deliverer from calling out those who feel a way about the apple of his eye.

“And I wish some of ya’ll would mess with my wife, Jordan. Talking about, ‘What you gonna do if you see her?’ Well, you will see me on the news!” Reed said to those coming into his House of Worship to cast stones at his young Mrs. (Jordan Goodlett).

According to the Des Moines Register, the churchgoer was 19 when she said “I do” to Reed in November 2021.

“You better walk by and say ‘praise the lord!’ that’s what you better do because that’s my wife! And she grown!” he said. “She didn’t need nobody to sign no paperwork for her. If this was out in the streets, ya’ll would be saying she made a come-up, but you a hypocrite.”

Hammering his point home, Reed quoted scripture that praised the value of marriage. All this while insisting he and Goodlett have no problem with the hoopla created over their union.

“And we sleeping good at night! Ain’t nobody up all night worried about these crooks,” he said.

As if things couldn’t get any crazier, The Register reports that Goodlett is Reed’s third wife. As luck would have it, the church leader was reportedly “offering special guidance” to her before their relationship as Dean of the Church School.

Although some folk are up at arms over the situation, Vibe reports that Reed and Goodlett have not done anything illegal. The legal age of consent in Iowa is 16

Nevertheless, that hasn’t prevented naysayers from exercising their right to offer their thoughts on the over-40-year age gap between the couple, with many labeling the union inappropriate.

“PREDATOR! He probably was looking at her when she was a kid just waiting on her to turn 18,” wrote one critic in The Neighborhood Talk‘s comment section, while another person expressed, “It’s the fact that he still got members for me! Like none of yall got sense?”

Taking it back to the days of his parents and grandparents, a third commenter made it known that “I’m sorry but this is sick and disgusting.

“This is why we need our parents and grandparents in our lives. My grandmother always told me never get with a man that’s way older than me.”

So, what say you? Does a 63-year-old married to a very young woman trigger negative thoughts or is it a case of love between a pair who are doing their own thing, no matter what the outside makes of it? Scroll below to weigh in

