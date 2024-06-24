Monday, June 24, 2024
50 Cent Alleges His Twitter Hacked in $300M Crypto Scam
By Ny MaGee
0
50 Cent - Power (Getty)
50 Cent – Power (Getty)

*50 Cent claims he’s the victim of a brazen crypto scheme.

On Friday, the hip-hop star took to Instagram to explain to his followers that a hacker exploited his Twitter and Thisis50.com accounts, pulling off a cryptocurrency scam that generated $300 million in just 30 minutes. 

“My Twitter & Thisis 50.com was hacked,” he wrote. “I have no association with this Crypto. Twitter worked quickly to lock my account back down. Who ever did this made $300,000,000 in 30 minutes.”

In his Instagram post, 50 Cent shared screenshots of the $GUNIT crypto, which initially had a market value of less than $1 million but experienced rapid growth.

Meanwhile, several fans don’t believe he was hacked, and many accuse 50 of being involved with promoting the cryptocurrency. One of his followers on X responded, “Shame on whoever did this with community. I didn’t invest but think about them who have invested. If your account was hacked, you should tell everyone by other means.”

Another commented, “Nobody believes you, Curtis. If you are a victim, take some legal action. Your word has no weight here.”

A third added, “Hacked my ass, you know what you was doing lmao stop the 🧢 & it was $800k they made in 20 mins.”

This incident occurred six years after 50 Cent allegedly profited substantially from Bitcoin, Complex reports. 

In 2018, 50 Cent was the first rapper to accept Bitcoin as payment for his 2014 album Animal Ambition, which earned him 700 bitcoins. At the time, bitcoins were valued at $662 each, resulting in approximately $463,000 in sales. Per Complex, the value ballooned to around $7.8 million.

When 50 Cent later filed Chapter 11, he noted that he doesn’t own, “and have not owned, either a bitcoin account or any bitcoin,” per court documents obtained by TMZ.

 

Former Drug Lord Suing 50 Cent for $1 Billion Threatens Rapper's Life

