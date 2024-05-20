Monday, May 20, 2024
Kendrick Lamar Drops $40 Million on Los Angeles Mansion
By Ny MaGee
Kendrick Lamar (AFP-WireImage-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
*Kendrick Lamar reportedly invested $40 million to acquire a Los Angeles mansion.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the rapper is moving his family to a lavish estate in Brentwood. 

Per Hip Hop DX, “The farmhouse-style home includes nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Amenities include a wine cellar, gym, media room, spa and an elevator. There is also a swimming pool and 925-square-foot guest house,” the outlet writes. 

The report also notes that Lamar can afford the massive mortgage thanks at least partly to his feud with Drake. The artist is cashing out from streaming sales of his Drake diss tracks.

According to Hip Hop DX, the songs have “generated over $725,000 in the last week, although it’s unclear how much of that goes directly into his pocket,” the outlet writes.

Kendrick Lamar & Drake - Getty
Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Lamar’s latest Drake diss song “Not Like Us” debuted atop the Hot 100 as the No. 1 song this week.

On the track, Lamar accuses Drake of being a pedophile and calls the biracial artist a “colonizer” with the lyrics: “Say Drake, I hear you like ‘em young / You better not have to go to Cell Block One,” and “You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars/ You not a colleague, you a fuckin’ colonizer/ The family matter, and the truth of the matter/ It was God’s Plan to show you’re a liar.”

Earlier this month, Lamar released the diss track “Euphoria,” days after Drake took aim at the rapper in “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Throughout the song, Lamar calls out Drake’s racial identity and sexuality.

Have a listen to both tracks below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Track Claims No. 1 Spot 

