Tonight’s AMAs Chris Brown/MJ Tribute Cut – Fans Promise Boycott & Boosie Butts in | VIDEO

*Wayminute. What is going on with Chris Brown‘s Michael Jackson tribute performance at tonight’s American Music Awards? Or should we ask, WHY has Brown’s tribute to MJ been cut from the show?

Of course, we don’t know, but what’s even more distressing is that Brown doesn’t know either, and needless to say his fans are beyond pissed at the situation.

It was yesterday (11/19/22), that the dancer/singer posted a video on Instagram of himself rehearsing for the AMAs. He captioned it: “U Serious?”

The exquisitely performed choreography starts with Chris Brown and two women performing a sensual routine to his new single “Under The Influence.” Then, a group of male dancers takes center stage and the music transitions into Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” Brown joins the dancers and they recreate Jackson’s choreography from the music video, before seguing into the King of Pop’s hit singles — “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin,’” “Billie Jean” and “Thriller.” (Watch it immediately below via YouTube.)

Here’s more via Urban Hollywood 411:

Brown later returned to the comments section of the post to break a bit of bad news to his followers.

“Would’ve been the AMA performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown,” he wrote.

The singer’s fans filled the post with thousands comments, and some vowed to boycott Sunday’s AMAs.

“Oh yeah? Then watch us activate cancel culture on their @$$#$,” one person replied.

“Let’s boycott,” someone else wrote.

“I hope their ratings sink to the ocean floor over this. I will not be tuning in,” another fan posted.

“No need to watch. You were the only one I wanted to see anyway,” someone else wrote.

Meanwhile, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that bad-boy rapper Boosie BadAzz decided to chime in. He came with some nonsense about the “industry wants Chris Brown to dye his face and talk soft” like Michael Jackson for acceptance.

Brown’s now-nixed performance would have happened as this month marks the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking 1982 album Thriller, which sold over 30 million copies.

The show will also honor 17-time AMA winner Lionel Richie with the Icon Award. And as part of the presentation, Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth are performing a medley of Richie’s hit songs.

The 2022 American Music Awards will be hosted by Wayne Brady and air live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles TONIGHT (11-20-22) at 8pm EST/PST on ABC and starts streaming the next day on Hulu.